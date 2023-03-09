Dublin set to host ‘Greenest, Grandest Parade’

DUBLIN — Although St. Patrick’s Day isn’t until Friday, March 17, the city is getting an early start to the festivities.

The “Greenest, Grandest Parade,” presented by the City of Dublin, starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11.

“The parade route begins at Metro Center and continues through Historic Dublin,” said the city’s website. “Approximately 110 groups including marching bands, equestrian teams, floats and novelty/antique vehicles are featured. Wheelchair-accessible seating can be found in front of Mr. Tire between the Sells Middle School drive and Mr. Tire Drive. Handicapped parking is located in the Sells Middle School lot.”

The morning begins with an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast presented by the Dublin Lions Club from 7:30-11 a.m. in Sells Middle School, 150 W. Bridge St. Then there is a balloon inflation before the parade at 9:30 a.m. at Graeter’s Ice Cream, 6255 Frantz Road. The city said it is still seeking balloon handlers. There will be preparade entertainment at 10:15 a.m.

The parade starts at Metro Place North and heads north on Frantz, turning right onto state Route 161 and going through the historic district, before turning right onto South High Street and heading south until John Wright Lane. While not part of the route, the parade will return to Metro Place South via Waterford and Monterey drives, as well as Frantz. The parade should end around 12:15 p.m.

Before and after the parade, Interstate 270 Exit 17A (west of the route) and the roundabout at U.S. Route 33 and S.R. 161 (east of the parade) will be closed. There will be detours to Riverside Drive and S.R. 161, with traffic routes being altered in numerous parts of Dublin.

This weekend includes the inaugural “St. Practice Day Run,” which will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at Fado Pub and Kitchen, 6652 Riverside Drive. The 2.5-mile course will start and finish at the pub in Bridge Park. Proceeds will benefit Beyond the Goal Line. For more information, visit www.ultrafit-usa.com.

In addition, there is “St. Paddy’s Pub Crawl” starting at 1 p.m. March 18 in downtown Dublin.

Dublin’s annual Irish Festival will take place Aug. 4-6 this year in Coffman Park. It is described as the largest three-day Irish festival in the world, even bigger than the namesake city which is more than 3,500 miles away. For more information, visit dublinohiousa.gov.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]