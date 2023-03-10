Grant awarded to connect Alum Creek bike trails

Improvements are coming to Alum Creek State Park’s mountain bike trail system after the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) announced its latest round of grants through the Recreational Trails (RTP) and Clean Ohio Trails programs.

ODNR’s Division of Parks and Watercraft was awarded a $150,000 RTP grant to construct an additional 4.5 miles of trail that will connect the two existing trails at the park. Currently, trail users must either ride along Africa Road or drive to get to the other trail. The new trail will be constructed to meet both the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) standards for sustainable trails and the Kootenay Adaptive Sports Association adaptive mountain biking trail standard.

In total, the project is estimated to cost $187,000. ODNR administers the federal RTP grant program, which reimburses up to 80% of a project’s funding. Chosen projects create and maintain trails, improve access for people with disabilities, and provide education about trail safety and the environment.

Once completed, the connected trail will span 22 miles and meet the requirement for it to be designated as an IMBA Epic Trail. According to the IMBA website, Epic Trails are defined as “iconic, adventurous, backcountry trails.” Only one Epic Trail exists in Ohio currently, and it can be found at Mohican State Park in Loudonville.

“There is nothing better than getting out on Ohio’s trails and taking in the natural beauty Ohio has to offer,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a release announcing the grants. “We’re pleased that more communities will get the opportunity to improve upon and add to their trail systems through these grant awards.”

ODNR Director Mary Mertz added in the release, “The love and appreciation people have for the great outdoors is often found on the scenic trails that can be found in all parts of our great state. These grants help local communities offer families new and exciting ways to get outside, encouraging a true appreciation of our natural resources.”

Reach Dillon Davis at 740-413-0904. Follow him on Twitter @DillonDavis56.