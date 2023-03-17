Genoa Township networks partnerships

WESTERVILLE — Just as individuals and businesses network, townships do as well.

That was the theme of Genoa Township Board of Trustees Chair Renee Vaughan’s Trustee Report in the current Genoa Township Newsletter.

“For example, strong relationships with Delaware County Auditor George Kaitsa’s office led to an agreement for technology support which would be offered at a higher quality and lower cost to the Township,” Vaughan wrote. “Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel’s office provides free legal counsel. The County Engineer, Chris Bauserman’s office and Regional Planning Commission provide technical mapping services, traffic studies, and review of zoning applications among other services.”

Past partnerships can also pay present dividends. Rick Carfagna was a Genoa Township trustee before working at the Ohio Statehouse.

“The township was awarded $115,000 from the State Capital Budget to renovate Freeman Park in 2021,” Vaughan wrote. “This award was made, in large part, due to the connection with former State Representative Carfagna.”

Vaughan is also vice president of the Delaware County Township Association (DCTA), a branch of the Ohio Township Association. She is on the development subcommittee, whose “current work is focused on protecting townships by improving annexation laws at the state level.”

The DCTA has elected officials from all of the county’s 18 townships and meets a couple of times a year. Other DCTA board members are Dan Boysel of Radnor Township (secretary); Ron Bullard of Berlin Township (treasurer); Joe Garrett of Concord Township (president); and Sandra Stults of Scioto Township (member at large).

“State law forbids Trustees in the same township to discuss township business outside of public meetings,” Vaughan wrote in the newsletter. “Therefore, it is helpful to connect with other local leaders to analyze issues peer-to-peer.”

Also of importance in the March/April newsletter, Director of Development and Zoning Joe Shafer said there were two public hearings held in February regarding housing density.

“Last fall the Genoa Township Board of Trustees directed the Township’s Zoning Commission to work with staff, the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission, and attorney Peter Griggs of the firm Brosius, Johnson & Griggs, LLC, to remedy ongoing concerns regarding housing density in new residential developments,” Shafer wrote.

Zoning made amendments to Genoa’s Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Resolution documents in January as a result.

“The drafted revisions, which are subject to change, would reduce the maximum permitted density in planned residential developments to 1.0 units per net developable acre while providing developers the ability to request a density of up to 2.2 units per net developable acre in certain circumstances and locations,” Shafer wrote. “The minimum lot size requirement for properties zoned Suburban Residential would be increased from 20,000 square feet to 30,000 square feet.”

The Zoning Commission held public comment periods regarding these changes during meetings held on Feb. 15 and Feb. 27. For more information, visit genoatwp.com/planupdates.

Speaking of partnerships, the Genoa Township Police Department will once again host the “Cram the Cruiser” event from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 18, at the Northgate Plaza Kroger, 7345 state Route 3 (Maxtown Road), Westerville.

“This event is an excellent way for us to partner with the community, to support Delaware County People in Need in keeping their food pantry stocked,” Lt. Rich Lyon said on the township’s Facebook page. Drop off non-perishable items and meet the department’s therapy dogs, too.

