Close-knit Braves ready for loaded spring slate

The Olentangy softball team may be young this spring, but coach Liz Yanez said her Braves are looking forward to growing together as the season progresses.

“We have 17 total players in the program this year, and 10 are underclassmen,” she said. “We’re super young all the way around, but have a ton of talent.”

Talent isn’t everything, but coupled with chemistry, it could translate to a big season.

“I think our strength this year will be our team chemistry,” Yanez said. “These girls truly want their teammates to be successful and it’s fun to watch them root for each other. It’s that unselfish attitude that will ultimately bring us success as a team.”

Senior Candace Walters, who will lead the way in the circle, is a key returner. So is senior Alex Newsome — the vocal leader on and off the field — who will see time behind the plate. Freshmen Abi Custodio and Addi Hulshof will add pitching depth as Yanez said she’ll most likely us all three of her arms to keep everyone fresh throughout the season.

Offensively, Yanez said team speed is a strength as senior Bre Ball, sophomore Evelyn Dipiero and freshmen Emelia Dipiero and Camila Taylor will help create chaos on the base paths.

The speed will create more opportunities for small ball, too, with juniors Sydney Harris and Mia Custodio leading that charge. Finally, sophomores Kai Cornelius and Petra Dissett and junior Payton Kilrain will inject some power into the lineup.

Yanez also said freshmen Teagan Quisenberry, Aly Bretzinger, Grace Yanez and Krista Carpenter have the potential to make an impact from the dish.

The Braves made a deep postseason push last spring, making it to the D-I district finals before falling to Marysville. They hope for more of the same this time around.

“We’re looking to make another run like last year,” the coach said. “We have a great conference that is always tough to get through, and I’m looking forward to the Olentangy Berlin rivalry as well as getting another shot at Marysville.

“We also have some non-conference games, like Gahanna Lincoln and Lancaster, that will hopefully get us ready for the post season.”

Olentangy will open the season in Florida before returning to host Westerville Central in its home opener on April 4. League play will get underway April 13 against host Thomas Worthington.