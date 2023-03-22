Stroud dazzles in pro day performance

COLUMBUS — With just five weeks left until the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off in Kansas City, representatives from 30 NFL teams flocked to Columbus on Wednesday for Ohio State’s annual pro day event at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

A total of 14 former Buckeyes participated in the showcase, including a pair of likely first-round picks in tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and a slew of other players that will surely hear their names called during the draft. As is often the case at pro days, however, the headliner of the event was unmistakable as all eyes were on quarterback C.J. Stroud as he looked to deliver one more lasting impression in hopes of becoming the top overall pick in the draft.

And by all accounts, he delivered.

Stroud closed out Wednesday’s event by going through a series of throwing packages that showcased his arm strength, mobility, and elite ball placement while throwing to a group of receivers that included Smith-Njigba and, perhaps, next year’s top receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr. The large contingent of scouts, coaches, and front office personnel in attendance was treated to a show, as pro day events are tailored to be, as Stroud routinely drove the ball down the field with precision while displaying the endearing character and personality traits scouts have raved about in addition to his on-field prowess.

“I felt great, man,” Stround said following the workout. “To be back out there with my boys, I had a great time slinging it around and doing what I do.”

Stroud has routinely been mentioned at or near the top of draft boards as perhaps the first quarterback selected in the draft, and following the Carolina Panthers’ trade with the Chicago Bears earlier this month to acquire the first overall pick, it has become clear a quarterback will be the first name called. Representatives of every team in the quarterback market were on hand on Wednesday to see Stroud, but Carolina made its interest in Stroud abundantly clear by sending seemingly everyone but the Panthers mascot to Columbus.

Panthers owner David Tepper, general manager Scott Fitterer, head coach Frank Reich, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown were part of a total of 14 members of the organization to make the trip to Columbus to see Stroud, perhaps signaling their decision is near regarding Stroud. The group didn’t wait until Wednesday to get their first interaction with Stroud, either, as the sides met at length Tuesday evening.

“It went great,” Stroud said of the meeting. “We didn’t really get into X’s and O’s, just talked about life and some personal stuff. Everything went really well, and I appreciate them taking the time to talk to me.”

While the momentum for the Panthers’ eventual selection of Stroud appears to be picking up steam, Stroud said on Wednesday he’s not interested in lobbying for any team to select him and is simply happy to let the process play out.

“That’s not my job,” Stroud said. “My job is to go out here and do as best as I can as myself. I’m competing against myself every day to be the best version of myself like coach (Ryan) Day always taught us to do. Whatever happens, happens. It’s not in my control, so there’s no reason to stress.”

Stroud went on to say, “It’s been a dream of mine for a very, very long time (to be the first pick). My dad used to make me wear a first-round draft pick, first-pick-in-the-draft shirt. He set that foundation early on, and I definitely want to accomplish that. But if not, I just want to go to whoever loves me, not only as a football player but as a man of God and a man in the community.”

