Student News

Binkley earns degree

BEREA, Ohio — Caroline Binkley, a graduate of Rutherford B. Hayes High School, has graduated summa cum laude from Baldwin Wallace University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Human Resource Management.

Belmont University announces dean’s list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The following local students were named to the dean’s list at Belmont University for the fall 2022 semester: Shannon O’Neil of Powell, Emma Morgan of Delaware, Kelsey Cain of Sunbury, Danner Brown of Westerville, Jordan Smith of Delaware, Patrick McDowell of Powell, Ethan Dillemuth of Powell, Benjamin Burton of Powell, Cade Miller of Powell and Carly Ross of Lewis Center.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).

Beck honored by Iowa State University

AMES, Iowa — Patrick Beck, of Delaware, was one of more than 10,200 Iowa State University students recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 dean’s list.

Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Beck is majoring in mechanical engineering.

Heidelberg University recognizes local students

TIFFIN, Ohio — Heidelberg University has announced the names of 387 students who have earned academic recognition on the fall semester dean’s list.

Included on the list are the following local students: Kirsten Kracht of Delaware, Robert Wade of Delaware, Averi Hunt of Galena, Tristen Hatfield of Lewis Center, Morgan Woycitzky of Lewis Center and Corbin Caplan of Westerville.

According to Provost Dr. Bryan D. Smith, students must be enrolled full time and meet academic criteria set forth by the university to be named to the dean’s list.