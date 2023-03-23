Delaware County Notebook

Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 will conduct a ceremony at noon on Wednesday, March 29, on the front steps of the Delaware County Historic Courthouse at 91 N. Sandusky St., Delaware.

The ceremony will honor all Vietnam era veterans and surviving family members.

The public, veterans, and surviving spouses and family members of veterans are all invited and encouraged to attend.

Vietnam War commemorative pins for Vietnam veterans and surviving spouses will be presented to those who attend.

Upcoming author visit

The Community Library in Sunbury will be hosting a free author visit this month.

On March 29 from 4-5:30 p.m., teens are invited for a writing workshop and virtual chat with Scholastic author Lindsay Puckett to talk about life as a teen writer/creator and the road to becoming traditionally published.

Visit the library’s online calendar at events.yourcl.org to register for this event. Have a question? Call the library at 740-965-3901.

Ostrander group offering scholarship

Applications for the Ostrander Senior Citizens Hobart Maugans Scholarship are now available. The scholarships are available to graduating Buckeye Valley High School seniors and past recipients.

Applications for the scholarship are available at the guidance office at Buckeye Valley High School or at the Ostrander Branch of the Delaware County Library.

The application deadline is March 31, and applicants must be residents of Scioto Township.

Free, fresh produce at PIN

People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN) has announced the dates for its monthly Produce Markets for 2023. Upcoming events will take place the last Wednesday of the month on March 29, April 26, May 31, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25 and Nov. 29.

The event takes place from 2 to 4:30 pm at the PIN warehouse at 138 Johnson Drive, Delaware.

Qualified households are welcome to stop by for fresh fruit, veggies, and dairy at no cost to them.

The market is in drive-thru format, and participants must meet income guidelines and bring a photo ID.

For more information, visit DelawarePeopleInNeed.org or call 740-363-6284.

Road closures

The Delaware County Engineer’s Office has closed the following roads:

• Steamtown Road between Whipple Road and Shoemaker Road in Oxford Township for a bridge replacement through April 28.

• Todd Street Road between North Galena Road and Clark Road in Kingston Township for a culvert replacement through March 31.

Individuals with questions can call 740-833-2400.

Camp Canopy sponsorship available

The Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be sponsoring one local student to cover the full registration fee of this year’s Camp Canopy, a residential camp held at FFA Camp Muskingum on Leesville Lake near Carroll, Ohio. The camp will take place June 11-16.

All applicants must meet the following requirements: must attend a Delaware County high school; must be an entering freshman (2023-2024 school year) through 2023 graduating senior (maximum age 19); and must submit the 2023 Delaware SWCD sponsorship application by May 10.

Campers will enjoy traditional sessions such as campfires, boat float, hiking, a polar bear swim, and classes that cover waterfowl identification, dendrology, forest invasives, stream monitoring, and ecology, just to name a few.

Learn more at campcanopy.com or by visiting the Delaware SWCD’s website. Interested high schoolers can access the Delaware SWCD’s sponsorship application through its website at soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us or by calling 740-368-1921.

Grants for nonprofits available

The William Street United Methodist Church Foundation is accepting grant applications from organizations having recognition under 501(c)(3) of the IRS Code, for its April distribution of funds. Grant applications must be mailed to the church and received by 3 p.m. Friday, April 14.

Proposals must be submitted on the foundation’s “grant application” form and submitted along with the “grant checklist.” Both forms can be downloaded from the church’s website at www.williamstreetumc.org.

The foundation is interested in funding organizations that can demonstrate they have planned their projects with an emphasis on human needs. Priority is given to projects that serve persons whose needs are not met by existing services, are seeking seed money for innovative programs, encourage matching gifts or additional funding from other donors, such as the general public or government, and yield substantial benefits for the resources invested.

Grant applications must be mailed to William Street United Methodist Church Foundation, 28 W. William St., Delaware, OH 43015. Call the church at 740-363-4741 with questions.

Info on local Vietnam veterans group

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 meets on the third Thursday of each month, except in December. Meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at the Wendy’s location north of Delaware at 2065 U.S. Route 23 N.

Meetings generally last 30-45 minutes. The meeting are open not only to Vietnam veterans, but also the general public as the group has associates who are veterans who didn’t serve during the Vietnam era and non-veterans.

Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings

Delaware AA meetings take place at St. Peters Episcopal Church at 45 W. Winter St. in Delaware at 7 p.m. (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday), 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Meetings meetings are also held at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, as well as at noon on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Food pantry open

The Eastside Mission Church in Delaware is hosting a community food pantry from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. All are welcome.

The church is located at 32 Joy Ave., Delaware.

Grief-related program available

A GriefShare Seminar Support Program will be held every Monday through May 15 from 6:15 to 8 p.m. at Delaware Grace Church, 375 Hills Miller Road, Delaware.

Participants will be sharing experiences in a small group setting and watching GriefShare’s comprehensive, encouraging DVD series featuring multiple experts on grief recovery. Those who attend will also receive a resource book to take home, which provides daily support and guidance between meetings.

To register, visit GriefShare.org and under “Find a Group” type in 43015 and click on Delaware Grace Church.

Childcare is available. For more information, email [email protected] or call 740-363-3613.

Meet and greet with veterans

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 holds a meet and greet at all three Wendy’s restaurants in Delaware from 5 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, except December.

During the meet and greet, information is provided about the chapter and upcoming events, and a percentage of sales during the three hours are donated to the chapter.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group

A new Alzheimer’s caregiver support group has been started at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Delaware, and it is seeking new members.

The support group meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m. The group, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, will be run by trained volunteers. The church is located at 55 W. Lincoln Ave.

