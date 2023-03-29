DCRTA members attend luncheon

On Friday, March 10, the Delaware County Retired Teachers Association (DCRTA) celebrated its 64-year history with a final luncheon meeting at the Compassion Christian Church activity center in Delaware.

DCRTA developed four yearly meetings offering lunch and programs of varied topics while providing fun, fellowship, and timely information to members concerning their retirement benefits. DCRTA is one of the many Ohio chapters under the umbrella of ORTA, The Ohio Retirement for Teachers Association, which continues to advocate for all retired and active educators.

Throughout the years, DCRTA has participated in and contributed to many local organizations, most recently with Habitat for Humanity of Delaware and Union Counties in providing books for children in new homes and also donating both dry goods and funds to People In Need of Delaware County.

In early 2022, the group presented a case of child-sized masks to every elementary building in Delaware County, a total of 14,500 masks for the children of the county.

The speaker for the final meeting was Marilyn Clark, SourcePoint community engagement coordinator. She provided an overview of the facility and its offerings, one of which is a new program entitled “Educator Klatch and Lunch.”

SourcePoint welcomes current DCRTA members and other interested educators to the program’s inaugural meeting on Friday, June 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help plan activities for the group. Those interested need to be members of SourcePoint and must preregister for the program.

Submitted by the Delaware County Retired Teachers Association.