An artist’s rendering of what the new Mount Carmel Dublin will look like. Courtesy | City of Dublin New hospital breaks ground

DUBLIN — Ground was broken recently for a new hospital in the city.

“Mount Carmel Dublin will provide new emergency services, operating rooms, diagnostic suites, primary care, and other services to patients in northwest communities,” said the city’s website. The new hospital campus will be 240,000 square feet on 35 acres near Interstate 270, Sawmill Road and Emerald Parkway. It will provide a full range of services, including a 14-bay emergency department; 30 inpatient beds and 10 observation beds; operating and procedure rooms; full imaging suite; diagnostic cardiology and neurology; primary and specialty medical care; and an outpatient lab.

“We are excited to break ground on our new hospital in Dublin,” said Lorraine Lutton, President and CEO of Mount Carmel Health System, in a statement. “This state-of-the-art facility will allow us to provide exceptional care to even more patients in the Central Ohio region. Mount Carmel has always been committed to growing along with the communities we serve, and Dublin is one of the fastest-growing areas in central Ohio. We look forward to offering this convenient location to our patients and expanding the offerings we can provide to all in this vibrant and growing community.”

Dublin’s population is nearly 50,000 in Franklin and Delaware counties.

A final development plan for the site at 3865 Bright Road, southeast of the roundabout of Bright and Emerald Parkway, went before the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission last October.

“For many years, the City of Dublin has been proud to offer our residents the best in healthcare with providers and services that administer a continuum of care,” said Dublin Mayor Jane Fox. “The addition of a Mount Carmel hospital, ambulatory center and medical offices on our eastern border will skillfully complement the health care services in Dublin and beyond.”

The $250 million investment will create more than 200 healthcare jobs. Mount Carmel has four hospitals in Columbus, Grove City, New Albany and Westerville, employing more than 9,000 people and 2,300 physicians.

“We celebrate this health care partnership between the City of Dublin and Mount Carmel Health System, which will bring innovative, patient-centered care to our community and provide a critical health care access point for our residents,” says City of Dublin City Manager Megan O’Callaghan. “Medical investments have long been part of Dublin’s growth, and this project plays an integral role in furthering the City’s position as a leading health and wellness hub.”

A groundbreaking and ground blessing was held on March 13, attended by Mount Carmel executives, community leaders, and the public.

There will be 700 jobs created for the hospital’s construction. The newest Mount Carmel hospital is expected to be completed in 2025.

But that’s not all that’s happening. Dublin-founded EASE Logistics, which already employs 170 employees, is expanding at 6000 Perimeter Drive to add 140 new jobs. They plan on having a Touch-A-Truck event on Oct. 9.

In other development news, 26-year-old The Mall at Tuttle Crossing is for sale.

Also in the city, the Bunny Hop takes place in Historic Dublin on April 8. See the city’s website for more details (dublinohiousa.gov).

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]