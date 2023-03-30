November trial set in death penalty case

Final pretrial hearings and trial have been set in Delaware County’s first death penalty case in nearly 20 years.

William Sean Layfette Roberts, 30, of Columbus, is currently charged with aggravated murder, an unclassified felony; attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; attempted murder, a first-degree felony; kidnapping, a first-degree felony; two counts of having weapons while under disability, third-degree felonies; aggravated robbery; a first-degree felony; four counts of robbery, second-degree felonies; and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges at an arraignment in August 2020 and has been awaiting trial ever since.

According to the indictment, the charges stem from events that transpired on the night of July 20, 2020, south of Polaris. Roberts allegedly shot and killed his 1-year-old daughter, identified in the indictment as R.R. Roberts, and also allegedly shot the baby’s mother, identified in the indictment as E.F. Roberts. Roberts was reportedly arrested after he attempted to carjack several vehicles and flee the scene.

The aggravated murder charge carries several specifications, including a death penalty specification. Other charges carry firearm or repeat violent offender specifications, which would add mandatory prison time to any sentence Roberts would receive if convicted.

Robert was denied bail at his arraignment and has been in the Delaware County Jail ever since. Since the arraignment, there have been more than 50 motions filed by attorneys in the case and numerous hearings have been held. Earlier this month, two final pretrial conferences were scheduled for May 16 at 1:30 p.m. and Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m.

Judge James P. Schuck also scheduled a jury trial for Roberts beginning on Nov. 1. The trial is scheduled to last four days.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.