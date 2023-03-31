Bears wrap up 5-0 spring trip

The Olentangy Berlin softball team punctuated a perfect spring trip in style, taking both ends of a double dip against Ashwaubenon Thursday afternoon.

In the opener, the Bears plated a pair of runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to flip an early 1-0 deficit into a 4-2 win.

Izzie Wilson and Payton Caldwell both had two hits to go with an RBI. Jocelyn Franz and Sydney Davis also knocked in runs while Grace Kemper and the defense took care of the rest. Kemper allowed two runs, one earned, while striking out two and walking two in the complete-game win in the circle.

It took a little more offense to win the nightcap, but Berlin provided more than enough as Wilson finished 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, Adelynne Young and Franz had two RBI apiece and Ella Erwine picked up a pair of hits.

Erwine earned the complete-game win in the circle as well, allowing six runs, two earned, on six hits while striking out six and walking five.

Next up, the Bears are slated to take on host Olentangy Orange in non-league action Thursday in Lewis Center.

Olentangy 17, Booker T. Washington 1

The Braves erupted for 17 runs in the final game of their spring trip Thursday, cruising past the Wildcats with three huge innings right out of the gate.

Olentangy scored six runs in each of the first two innings before adding five more in the third.

Addi Hulshof led the charge at the dish, finishing 3-for-4 with three runs and four RBI. Other standouts included Abi Custodio, who finished 2-for-2 with three RBI; and Payton Kilrain and Alex Newsome, who collected two hits and knocked in a pair of runs apiece.

Olentangy returns to action Tuesday against host Westerville Central. First pitch is set for 5:15 p.m.

Thomas Worthington 12, Big Walnut 3

The Golden Eagles scored three runs in the sixth, but it wasn’t nearly enough to keep pace with the visiting Cardinals Thursday night in Sunbury.

Thomas Worthington scored at least one run in each of the first five innings before adding four in the seventh to smooth out the scoring summary.

Izzy Lassiter accounted for all three Big Walnut runs with one swing of the bat, connecting on a three-run homer. Madi Clever, Quinn Kuhlman and Ava Thornhill also had hits for the Eagles.

Next up, Big Walnut is scheduled to host Dublin Jerome in a non-league doubleheader today in Sunbury. First pitch of the opening game is slated for 11 a.m.