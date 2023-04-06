Cat food donations sought

SourcePoint will host a cat food donation drive Monday, April 10, through Saturday, April 15.

Donations of unopened dry or wet cat food benefit the pets of local Meals on Wheels clients. Donors may drive through the Meals on Wheels portico on the south side of the building to drop off food Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m., or Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Donors may also drop off food inside the main lobby during regular business hours.

The cat food drive is held in memory of Sandra “Sandy” Must, who passed away in March. Sandy and her husband, Gary, helped shape what is now known as SourcePoint’s Just for Paws program. In 2010, they began redirecting excess pet food donations from the Humane Society to SourcePoint, where they volunteered for Meals on Wheels. The Musts would repackage pet food into smaller portions and deliver it to the pet owners on their route. Other Meals on Wheels volunteers quickly followed suit.

Today, pet food donations are received from local businesses, partner organizations and individuals. Volunteers work monthly to repackage the pet food, which is delivered to clients on a weekly basis. In February, 762 pounds of pet food was delivered to 63 Meals on Wheels clients.

SourcePoint is located at 800 Cheshire Road in Delaware. Regular business hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon. Learn more at MySourcePoint.org.

