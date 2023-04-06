Delaware City Schools treasurer recognized by state auditor

Delaware City Schools Treasurer Melissa Swearingen was presented her second consecutive Ohio Auditor of State Award with distinction Monday during the district’s Board of Education meeting.

The award was presented by Scott Brown, who serves as the central regional liaison for the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office.

“This award puts the Delaware City School District in a very select group,” Brown said. “(The state auditor’s office) audits 6,000 (local governments and school districts) per year, and less than 4% are eligible for this award.”

Brown said in order to earn the award, the district had to meet a large number of criteria constituting a “clean” audit report. The criteria included having filed financial reports with the Auditor of State’s Office by the statutory due date without extension and having prepared a comprehensive annual financial report. Additionally, the audit cannot contain findings for recovery, material citations, weaknesses, significant deficiencies or questioned costs as well as no comments related to ethics referrals, questioned costs, bank reconciliation issues, public meeting or public record issues, and no financial or other concerns.

“This award represents the hard work of all the school employees and financial staff who make every effort each day to maintain accounting excellence,” Brown said.

Brown praised the board and Superintendent Heidi Kegley, adding they have done an “outstanding job watching over every dollar here.” Brown also praised Swearingen for her “leadership, professionalism, and exceptional commitment to fiscal integrity.”

Additionally, the board accepted the retirements of Linda MacNaughton, a reading recovery teacher at Woodward Elementary, and Marie Weller, the school counselor at Carlisle Elementary.

The board also accepted the resignations of Timothy Eads, a custodian at Dempsey Middle School, and Kendall Feldman, an educational assistant at Schultz Elementary.

The board will meet next on May 1.

