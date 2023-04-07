Renowned soil scientist to speak at MTSO

Dr. Rattan Lal, one of the world’s most admired and honored soil scientists, will deliver a lecture at Methodist Theological School in Ohio at 10 a.m. April 19. His talk, “Growing Resilience: Connections Between Soil Science, Climate Change, and Spiritual Meanings of Soil and Water,” will take place in the Alford Centrum on the MTSO campus, 3081 Columbus Pike in Delaware.

Presented through MTSO’s Science for Seminaries project, the lecture is offered at no cost to members of the public, who are welcome to attend in person or virtually via a Zoom webinar. A free buffet lunch featuring food from MTSO’s Seminary Hill Farm will follow the lecture in Dunn Dining Hall.

Registration is required and available at www.mtso.edu/rattanlal.

Lal was awarded the World Food Prize in 2020, won the Japan Prize in 2019, and was a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with Al Gore.

He is a distinguished university professor of soil science and director of the Carbon Management and Sequestration Center at Ohio State University, where he researches soil carbon sequestration, soil health, conservation agriculture, soil restoration and sustainable management. The author or editor of 100 books, he has written 1,000 journal articles and 550 book chapters.

MTSO provides theological education and leadership in pursuit of a just, sustainable and generative world. In addition to the Master of Divinity degree, the school offers master’s degrees in counseling, practical theology, social justice and theological studies, along with a Doctor of Ministry degree.

Submitted by the Methodist Theological School in Ohio