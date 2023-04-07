Roundup: Olentangy Liberty splits doubleheader with Kimberly, Coffman

The Olentangy Liberty baseball team had all the answers against visiting Kimberly, responding to a pair of big innings with big ones of its own en route to a 7-6 non-league win Friday afternoon in Powell.

After falling behind 3-1 in the second, the Patriots came up with two runs in the bottom half to even things back up.

A three-run fifth gave Kimberly a 6-3 edge, but again, Liberty didn’t flinch, responding with four runs in the bottom half to take the lead for good.

With one on and two out, Brady Schnierer doubled home Connor Mick to slice the deficit to 6-4. The next batter, Blake Hajjar, doubled home Schnierer and, after Anderson Gomez worked a walk, Mason Onate singled to score Hajjar before what proved to be the game-winning run scored on an error.

Josh Bercaw had a pair of hits in the win while Schnierer, Brock Amelung and Hajjar all had doubles.

Max O’Rourke picked up the win in relief, tossing 2.1 innings of shutout ball. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter.

The second game of Friday’s double dip was scoreless until the seventh, when visiting Dublin Coffman plated four runs to break things open on the way to a 4-0 OCC-Central Division win.

The setback was Liberty’s first after winning each of the first six games of the season.

With Kyle Warnsman and Gomez locked in a pitcher’s duel, the Shamrocks finally broke through in the seventh. Six straight reached base before Daniel Briggs capped the rally with a two-run single to make it a 4-0 game.

Bercaw and Hajjar picked up the Patriots’ lone two hits while Gomez suffered the setback on the mound despite a strong showing. He allowed four runs on six hits while striking out 10 and walking three.

Liberty and Coffman will play again Monday in Dublin. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

Reynoldsburg 6, Big Walnut 2

The Golden Eagles answered an early Raider run with two in the bottom of the first, but couldn’t keep the momentum in their dugout en route to a non-league setback Friday afternoon in Sunbury.

Reynoldsburg, which trailed by the slim 2-1 margin after three, scored single tallies in each of the next three innings before adding a pair of insurance runs in the seventh.

Drew Gaskins led the Eagles with two hits while Eli Couser and Ethan Clawson knocked in the runs.

Jordan Shicks suffered the setback on the mound, allowing three runs on five hits in five innings of work.

Westerville North 5, Olentangy Berlin 3

The Bears scored the first three runs of the game, plating one in the third and two more in the fourth, but the visiting Warriors erupted for five in their final trip to the plate to notch a non-league win Friday afternoon in Delaware.

Maddox Pulliam led Berlin at the plate, finishing 3-for-3 with a run.

Baret Spencer also had a nice day at the dish, finishing 2-f0r-3, while Jared Moeller, Parker McDaniels and CJ Longo knocked in the Berlin runs.

Also: Olentangy Orange 9, Nordonia 2.