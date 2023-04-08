12 locals interested in open BW Board of Education seat

SUNBURY — A dozen people have applied for the vacancy on the Big Walnut Board of Education.

The applicants, in alphabetical order, are Diana Butts, Brian Erwin, Allison Fagan, Lisa Grunewald, Brandon Hoge, Megan Jewett, Liana Lee, Jen Nieset, Barb Shelby, Bill Shelby, Todd Smith and Katy Zappia.

The district interviewed the applicants on April 5 and 6 and will hold a special meeting on April 10 to possibly fill the vacancy.

The vacancy arose because board member Sherri Dorsch said she’s moving out of the district, which disqualifies her from continuing to serve. Her last meeting was on March 16. In her resignation letter, Dorsch suggested hiring someone with previous board experience. Of those listed, Fagan and Lee are known to have had prior experiences in the district.

The current members of the Board of Education are President Doug Crowl, Stephen Fujii, Vice President Angela Graziosi, and Alice Nicks. The at-large seats are in staggered four-year terms, with terms expiring at the end of 2023 (Fujii) and 2025 (Crowl, Graziosi and Nicks).

According to the district’s website, the duties of the school board are as follows: “Making rules and regulations necessary for the government of the school district; making sure all students of the district are provided with educational opportunities; appointing a school superintendent and electing a treasurer; overseeing the annual budget; entering into contracts with all personnel in the manner required by Ohio laws.”

The board members, along with Superintendent Ryan McLane and Treasurer Darren Jenkins, are considered to be the school district’s governance team. As such, they are asked “to act within the bounds of our roles and accompanying authority,” states their protocols.

The governance team “are all committed to operating the Big Walnut Local School District in a manner that ultimately is in the best interest of all of the students of our community,” the protocols said. “The mission of the Big Walnut Local School District is to ‘inspire and guide each student to his or her maximum potential.’ While seeking to fulfill that mission, we intend to be fiscally responsible in a manner that inspires community and staff’s confidence. We also want to be transparent while abiding by the statutes of the state of Ohio, as well as any applicable federal laws and regulations.”

This year, the board is meeting publicly on a monthly basis, with a second meeting in June. The next regular meeting is at 6:30 p.m. April 19.

For more information, visit www.bwls.net.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]