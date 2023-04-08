Projects galore in store for southern, eastern portions of county

We’ve surveyed upcoming road work from the Delaware County Engineer’s Office (DCEO) this week, winding our way from west to east. In this article, we’ll conclude with the southern and far eastern portions of the county, drawing from the DCEO’s recently issued 2023 Paving and 2023-24 Road Projects guides.

Genoa Township

• Asphalt paving to 2.16 miles of roads, including Danbridge Way, Maxtown Road, Sugar Maple and Weathered Oak courts; Lake Trail Drive, Heritage and Oak Ridge place, all in the Highland Lakes subdivision.

• Worthington and Lewis Center roads (spring/summer 2024): The $1.5 million project will see the building of a peanut-shaped roundabout at this intersection, with an 8- to 10-week closure. Access will be maintained for residences in the work zone, the DCEO projects guide said.

Harlem Township

• Asphalt paving on Gorsuch Road; chip and fog sealing on Bevelheimer, Orchard and Robins roads (2.37 miles in all).

• Red Bank Road (June to October 2023): Also in Genoa Township, this $1 million project will consist of shoulder paving and resurfacing on Red Bank from Smothers to Gorsuch roads. One lane two-way traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

Orange Township

• Asphalt rejuvenating treatment to Blue Holly Drive; pavement repairs to Big Walnut Road; asphalt paving on Alum Trail Place, Alum Crossing, Green Meadows, Highmeadows Village and Parklawn drives, Polar, Veronica and Woodbrook courts, and the Olentangy Crossing, Willow Springs and Wilshire subdivisions (5.86 miles total).

• Green Meadows Drive (July 2023 to June 2024): This $2.4 million project involves the “construction of a 0.9 mile long, three-lane road connecting the Lewis Center Road and North Road roundabout to the new Home Road extension east of U.S. Route 23,” the DCEO said. “No traffic impacts during construction.”

• Bale Kenyon Road, phase 1 (July to November 2023): This $3.7 million project is the “widening and reconstruction of Bale Kenyon Road beginning at Orange Road and extending south for about 0.5 miles including new curbs, gutters, a shared use path and drainage improvements,” the DCEO said. “Full closure to through traffic for about three months with traffic maintained to residences in the work zone.”

• Home Road at Lewis Center Road (fall 2023 to summer 2024): The $2.5 million project is a roundabout on Lewis Center at the Home Road extension, 500 feet east of Fifth Street. Traffic would be maintained on Lewis Center with a temporary road around the north side of the roundabout, with short-term closures.

• East Powell Road (fall/winter 2023 to summer 2024): This $900,000 project is the construction of a 10-foot-wide shared use path on the north side of East Powell from Old State Road to Lyra Drive, and the completion of a five-foot-wide sidewalk on the south side. There should be minimal traffic disruption.

Trenton Township

• Asphalt paving on 1.96 miles of Ross Road.

• County Road 605 (June to Sept. 2023): A $1.1 million project that will involve shoulder paving and resurfacing on C.R. 605 from state Route 37 to Murphy Road. One lane two-way traffic will be maintained by flaggers during the project.

In an Ohio Department of Transportation project, SR 37 was to open between Trenton and Lewis roads on April 7 following culvert replacements. Since March 27, the detour was CR 605 to Central College Road to U.S. Route 62 to SR 37 or reverse, ODOT District 6 said.

A reminder: the DCEO pavement resurfacing work will take place from May to October. The DCEO work on the township roads are being paid for by the townships.

In addition, the county will be micro surfacing 0.69 miles of Africa Road from Polaris Parkway to Parkmoor Drive.

For more information, visit www.delawarecountyengineer.org.

