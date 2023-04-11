Delaware County Notebook

Records Commission to meet

The Delaware County Records Commission will meet at 10 a.m. April 12 in the second floor conference room inside the Historic Courthouse at 91. N. Sandusky St., Delaware.

Contact Chris Shaw at 740-833-2140 or [email protected] with any questions.

Fishing event in Ashley

A youth trout fishing event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13, at the Newman Park Reservoir, 6020 E. High St. in Ashley.

The event is free for all youth up to the age of 16. Participants must bring their own fishing poles and bait, and all youth must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration forms are available at the Village of Ashley Municipal Building at 3 N. Harrison St. and on the village website under the events page.

Library to showcase student projects

The Community Library in Sunbury is hosting a Student Showcase Open House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 6.

Drop in and celebrate local students and their creative projects at this communitywide showcase. Stay for a meet and greet with the students from 3 to 4 p.m.

No registration is required for this free event.

Students in grades 5-12 who are interested in submitting their work can email [email protected] for more info. Deadline for submissions is April 21.

Those with questions can call 740-965-3901.

SourcePoint seeking volunteers

SourcePoint will hold a volunteer orientation class on Monday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to noon at 800 Cheshire Road in Delaware.

Learn about opportunities to serve the county’s senior population in areas like Meals on Wheels, medical transportation, meal packing, community cafe hosting, fitness center monitoring, and more.

Meals on Wheels drivers are offered mileage reimbursement at a rate of 66 cents per mile and free lunch the day of delivery.

For more information, contact Jill Smith, volunteer recruiter, at 740-203-2368 or [email protected]

Camp Canopy sponsorship available

The Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be sponsoring one local student to cover the full registration fee of this year’s Camp Canopy, a residential camp held at FFA Camp Muskingum on Leesville Lake near Carroll, Ohio. The camp will take place June 11-16.

All applicants must meet the following requirements: must attend a Delaware County high school; must be an entering freshman (2023-2024 school year) through 2023 graduating senior (maximum age 19); and must submit the 2023 Delaware SWCD sponsorship application by May 10.

Campers will enjoy traditional sessions such as campfires, boat float, hiking, a polar bear swim, and classes that cover waterfowl identification, dendrology, forest invasives, stream monitoring, and ecology, just to name a few.

Learn more at campcanopy.com or by visiting the Delaware SWCD’s website. Interested high schoolers can access the Delaware SWCD’s sponsorship application through its website at soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us or by calling 740-368-1921.

Grants for nonprofits available

The William Street United Methodist Church Foundation is accepting grant applications from organizations having recognition under 501(c)(3) of the IRS Code, for its April distribution of funds. Grant applications must be mailed to the church and received by 3 p.m. Friday, April 14.

Proposals must be submitted on the foundation’s “grant application” form and submitted along with the “grant checklist.” Both forms can be downloaded from the church’s website at www.williamstreetumc.org.

The foundation is interested in funding organizations that can demonstrate they have planned their projects with an emphasis on human needs. Priority is given to projects that serve persons whose needs are not met by existing services, are seeking seed money for innovative programs, encourage matching gifts or additional funding from other donors, such as the general public or government, and yield substantial benefits for the resources invested.

Grant applications must be mailed to William Street United Methodist Church Foundation, 28 W. William St., Delaware, OH 43015. Call the church at 740-363-4741 with questions.

Free, fresh produce at PIN

People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN) has announced the dates for its monthly Produce Markets for 2023. Upcoming events will take place the last Wednesday of the month on April 26, May 31, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25 and Nov. 29.

The event takes place from 2 to 4:30 pm at the PIN warehouse at 138 Johnson Drive, Delaware.

Qualified households are welcome to stop by for fresh fruit, veggies, and dairy at no cost to them.

The market is in drive-thru format, and participants must meet income guidelines and bring a photo ID.

For more information, visit DelawarePeopleInNeed.org or call 740-363-6284.

Road closures

The Delaware County Engineer’s Office has closed Steamtown Road between Whipple Road and Shoemaker Road in Oxford Township for a bridge replacement through April 28.

The office will be closing Pittman Road between U.S. 42 North and Leonardsburg Road in Brown Township for a culvert replacement April 10-13.

Individuals with questions can call 740-833-2400.

Info on local Vietnam veterans group

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 meets on the third Thursday of each month, except in December. Meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at the Wendy’s location north of Delaware at 2065 U.S. Route 23 N.

Meetings generally last 30-45 minutes. The meeting are open not only to Vietnam veterans, but also the general public as the group has associates who are veterans who didn’t serve during the Vietnam era and non-veterans.

Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings

Delaware AA meetings take place at St. Peters Episcopal Church at 45 W. Winter St. in Delaware at 7 p.m. (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday), 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Meetings meetings are also held at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, as well as at noon on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Food pantry open

The Eastside Mission Church in Delaware is hosting a community food pantry from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. All are welcome.

The church is located at 32 Joy Ave., Delaware.

Grief-related program available

A GriefShare Seminar Support Program will be held every Monday through May 15 from 6:15 to 8 p.m. at Delaware Grace Church, 375 Hills Miller Road, Delaware.

Participants will be sharing experiences in a small group setting and watching GriefShare’s comprehensive, encouraging DVD series featuring multiple experts on grief recovery. Those who attend will also receive a resource book to take home, which provides daily support and guidance between meetings.

To register, visit GriefShare.org and under “Find a Group” type in 43015 and click on Delaware Grace Church.

Childcare is available. For more information, email [email protected] or call 740-363-3613.

Meet and greet with veterans

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 holds a meet and greet at all three Wendy’s restaurants in Delaware from 5 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, except December.

During the meet and greet, information is provided about the chapter and upcoming events, and a percentage of sales during the three hours are donated to the chapter.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group

A new Alzheimer’s caregiver support group has been started at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Delaware, and it is seeking new members.

The support group meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m. The group, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, will be run by trained volunteers. The church is located at 55 W. Lincoln Ave.

Email local news items to [email protected]