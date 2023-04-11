Roundup: Pacers ground Golden Eagles, 8-5

Bryden Decaminada did a little of everything in Monday’s OCC-Capital Division clash against host Big Walnut, wreaking havoc from the top of the order and picking up the win on the mound as the Pacers prevailed, 8-5.

Decaminada started the game with a single up the middle before scoring on a two-out single by Lucas Flack.

The Golden Eagles got back to even on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Drew Gaskins in the bottom of the third. The Pacers broke things open from there, though, plating five runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to take control.

Back-to-back singles by Dalton Allen and Eyan Teegardin got the big inning started. Decaminada singled home Allen an out later and, after Caleb Rowe worked a walk, Colin Milligan came through with a two-run triple to make it a 5-1 game.

Big Walnut battled back, getting a run back in the fourth before scoring two in the fifth and another in the sixth, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Decaminada finished 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBI in the win. He also earned the decision on the mound, allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits while striking out five and walking two in five innings of work.

Other Pacer (4-3) standouts included Milligan, who had two hits, a run and two RBI; Rowe, who had a hit, a run and two RBI; and Flack and Teegardin, who had two hits apiece.

Cam Gladden led the Golden Eagles (2-6), finishing a perfect 3-for-3 at the dish. Lorne Anderson also had thee hits in the setback.

Olentangy 7, Olentangy Berlin 6

The Braves used a five-run fifth to take control on the way to a league win over the host Bears Monday afternoon in Delaware.

Berlin (5-4) nearly rallied back to even, scoring four times in its final trip to the plate, but fell a run short of completing the comeback.

Eight different Olentangy (5-3) players had at least one hit in the win. Cameron Birch and Vitaly DiBlasi had two apiece.

DiBlasi earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on thee hits while striking out five and walking three in six innings of work.

Maddox Pulliam led the Bears with three knocks while Harrison Brewster had two hits and two runs scored and Ascher Dent went 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Olentangy Liberty 7, Dublin Coffman 2

The Patriots scored all the runs they would need in the first inning, plating three to set the tone en route to a league win over the host Shamrocks Monday afternoon in Dublin.

Mason Onate and Brock Amelung both doubled and drove in runs. Anderson Gomez and Josh Bercaw also knocked in runs in the win.

Colin Bester took care of the rest, allowing a run on two hits while striking out eight and walking just two in six innings of work for the win.

Olentangy Orange 17, Hilliard Davidson 5, 5 inn.

The Pioneers collected 16 hits, including home runs from Cahill and Eichel to cruise to a league win over the host Wildcats Monday afternoon in Hilliard.

Evan Eichel had a game-best seven RBI while James Wimsatt finished 3-for-3 with four knocked in for Orange, which scored six runs in the first inning, three more in the second, six in the third and two in the fourth to smooth out the scoring summary.