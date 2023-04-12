Loss of app to affect some Ohio Digital Library users

It’s no secret that eBooks and audiobooks are growing in popularity year after year. You may prefer to travel with your Kindle because it is one lightweight device that can hold thousands of pages. Or you may pay more attention to a story when it’s told through the voice of an expressive audiobook reader.

In 2022, Delaware County District Library patrons checked out more than 300,000 eBooks, audiobooks, and other digital content. Nine out of 10 of those checkouts came from the Ohio Digital Library – a shared service that DCDL offers our patrons for easy digital access.

Until recently, users of the Ohio Digital Library have had a choice to read or listen to their books using either OverDrive or the Libby apps. Beginning May 1, the OverDrive app will be discontinued. Now is the time to switch to Libby, the newer reading app. Libby is faster, easier, and more intuitive. It has the same goal of connecting readers to their favorite books, audiobooks, and magazines on the go.

If you were a previous OverDrive user, it’s easy to make the switch. Simply download the Libby app from either the Google or Apple app store. When you open it, you’ll be guided through the steps to find your library and sign in with your library card. Once you’ve signed in, Libby will ask if you want to sync your OverDrive wish list. Then you simply start browsing the library collection to read, listen, and find something new.

If you’re new to Libby, there are several updated features that you’re going to love. First, all your loans and holds live in one easy-to-access space. Second, it’s easy to customize your reading preferences with tags and categories. Third, Libby connects to your car with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making listening on the go an easy and safe experience. Finally, the app’s push notifications make sure you never miss your available holds or expiring loans.

If you make your way over to the Ohio Digital Library today, you’ll find some fun booklists that have been assembled for your browsing pleasure. For the “Ted Lasso” fans out there, look through these titles from the “Be A Goldfish” list – books Ted Lasso (probably) has on his bookshelf.

• “Dare to Lead: Brave Work, Tough Conversations, Whole Hearts” by Brené Brown. Explores how to cultivate daring leaders by recognizing and developing the potential in people, sharing power, aligning authority with accountability, and not avoiding difficult conversations or situations.

• “Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know” by Adam Grant. The Wharton organizational psychologist and best-selling author of “Originals” examines the critical art of rethinking, explaining how questioning one’s opinions and opening the minds of others can promote personal and professional excellence.

• “The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life’s Direction and Purpose” by Oprah Winfrey. The award-winning global media leader and philanthropist offers a guide for identifying one’s purpose and creating a framework for a life that is both successful and meaningful, sharing inspirational quotes by some of today’s most influential cultural figures.

• “Wolfpack: How to Come Together, Unleash our Power, and Change the Game” by Abby Wambach. Based on the author’s viral 2018 commencement speech at Barnard College, the two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA World Cup Champion presents an empowering rally cry for women to unleash their power, build teams and positively change the world.

• “The Art of Showing Up: How to Be There for Yourself and Your People” by Rachel Wilkerson Miller. A modern roadmap to true connection—first by showing up for yourself and then for others—in an age of flakiness.

• “Brave, Not Perfect: How Celebrating Imperfection Helps You Live Your Best, Most Joyful Life” by Reshma Saujani. The founder of the Girls Who Code nonprofit shares insights into the toxic cultural standards affecting girls today, explaining how girls can transition from perfectionism to more courageous practices that understand the value of imperfection.

