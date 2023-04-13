Olentangy teacher earns national recognition

Liberty Tree Elementary art teacher Jonathan Juravich has been recognized as both the National Art Education Association (NAEA)’s Western Region Elementary Art Teacher of the Year and the 2023 National Elementary Art Educator, the Olentangy Local School District has announced.

The National Elementary Art Educator award is determined through a peer review of nominations and “recognizes the exemplary contributions, service, and achievements of one outstanding NAEA member annually at the national level within their division,” according to a release announcing Juravich’s selection.

A presentation for both awards will take place this week as part of the NAEA National Convention, which is being held in San Antonio, Texas.

“This award is being given to recognize excellence in professional accomplishment and service by a dedicated art educator,” said NAEA President James Haywood Rolling Jr. “Jonathan Juravich exemplifies the highly qualified art educators active in education today; leaders, teachers, students, scholars, and advocates who give their best to their students and the profession.”

Juravich, who was also named the Ohio Teacher of the Year in 2018, has taught in the district since graduating from college in 2005. He began as a traveling art teacher at four different elementary schools in the district for the first two years before being hired at Liberty Tree ahead of its opening in 2007. He also hosts “Drawing with Mr. J,” a digital drawing program produced by WOSU that uses drawing prompts to spark conversations about social and emotional learning.

The world of art and all its layers have been a mainstay in Juravich’s life dating back to his childhood. The experiences he’s been so fortunate to have had also played a significant part in why he chose to pursue a career in art education, as well as why he continues to approach every day with passion and joy for helping his students to have similar experiences.

“Both my parents are artists, and I had the most creative childhood,” he said. “The museums we visited, the times we would push the furniture out of the living room and start painting giant paintings on canvas on the floor, the conversations over the aesthetics of Disney World more than the magic, these were all experiences that I had that I know not all kids got to experience.

“So, in part, I became a teacher because I wanted to bring that joyful world of discovery to other kids. It has been the joy of my life to watch students make progress and learn from the experiences in my art room about themselves, others, and the world. A huge part of my teaching is centered on awareness-building. When we have awareness, we notice what is going on in and around us, so we can make a choice. Sometimes those choices are artistic, sometimes they help others, and sometimes they help us make the next right decision.”

Juravich was notified via two separate emails of his awards during a school day, he said, describing his reaction to the emails as elation. True to the very dedication that helped him to reach that point, however, said he went right back to work on the remaining classes he still had that day.

As for what stands out to him the most about the prestigious awards, Juravich pointed to the recognition coming from his peers as a particular source of pride.

“What absolutely delights me is that this recognition was selected by my peers and other individuals in the art education community,” he said. “I hope they saw the work that I do for my students, for our district, and for other educators and saw the joy I bring to all that I do.”

