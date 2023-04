Delaware County Property Transfers

By

6143 Heather Ridge Dr, Delaware, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Gurram, Steffi Reddy & Podduturi, Karthik Reddy, $507,178

8683 Devon Ridge Ct, Sunbury, Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc To: Talarico, Nancy & Joseph, $582,008

5969 Heather Ridge Dr, Delaware, Schottenstein Homes At Hyatts Llc To: Patel Ripalkumar & Jayshri, $560,951

3771 Pyke Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Manne, Hari Babu & Tumati, Sree Lakshmi, $578,740

8770 Devon Ridge Ct, Sunbury, Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc To: Strom, Maurine, $504,758

369 Rochdale Run, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc To: Mcdonald, Douglas Brian, $449,768

146 Mahogany Dr, Lewis Center, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Nallandulu Bharathkumar Reddy & Gadireddy Sai, $587170

426 Sweet Run Cir, Galena, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Jones, Taressa L Trustee, $593,521

4672 Winding Oak Dr, Delaware, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Canter, Edward L & Melissa L, $490,522

797 Habitat Way, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Borer, Dawn M & Mcclain, Andrew T, $535,090

6853 Meadow Glen Dr, Westerville, Wallace, Courtney A & Dale B To: Barrow, Carrie D & Van Schepen, David P, $610,000

766 Kingsmead Rd, Westerville, Hebblethwaite, John E III & Mary B To: Rettig, Jane, $368,000

6001 Moore Rd, Delaware, Augenstein, Trent T Trustee To: Ross, Chase, $239,000

4364 Village Club Dr, Powell, Churchill, Donald J & Michelle R Trustees To: Lancaster, William Dustin & Stephanie, $750,000

6001 Moore Rd, Delaware, Ross, Chase To: Burkley, Jonathon T & Rachel, $442,000

915 Skipton Loop, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Katta, Abhishek & Singh, Bhawna, $689,398

707 S Old 3c Hwy, Sunbury, Linkous, David Thomas & Mcrae, Amie M To: Mcrae, Amie M, $102,000