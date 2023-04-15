Historic home given new life

Dunning Manor has fully launched in Delaware this month, ushering in a new era for a Gothic Revival-style home that has stood in the Delaware community for more than 150 years.

Located at 216 N. Franklin St., The Oaks was built in 1871 as a residence for Martha Sanborn, the namesake of Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU)’s Sanborn Hall. For more than a century following Sanborn’s death in 1907, it served as OWU’s Chi Phi fraternity house prior to the university recently relinquishing ownership of the home.

Now under the ownership of Anthony Dunning, who purchased the home last June, the 11,000-square-foot manor offers both overnight accommodations as well as event space in its Grande Hall in addition to serving as Dunning’s personal residence.

“Guests can expect to be immersed in a rich cultural experience, where they will not only enjoy the charming accommodations but also get a sense of the history and heritage that defines the mansion and the neighborhood,” Dunning told The Gazette.

The manor includes a guest house on the first floor with its own private entrance and six suites on the second floor. The suites are closed off from the private residence, with a side entrance allowing guests to come and go as they wish. Each room has an electronic keypad, and there is also a dry bar available to guests that includes a refrigerator and a microwave for guests to store food.

“With Airbnb or a lot of overnight residences, when you’re renting a room, you’re just in the room and you don’t have a lot of access to the rest of the house,” Dunning said. “With that in mind, we really wanted to make sure the suites have a workspace. It encompasses everything you might need if you just want to get away.”

Dunning grew up in Columbus and has worked all over the country as an interior designer for both residential and commercial projects. He had been looking for a home in upstate New York and was also considering a property in Fremont, Ohio, but after seeing the historic Delaware home, there was no decision left to be made.

“When I came back to Columbus, I was definitely looking for a historic home but was thinking I might want some acreage,” he said. “This property came on my radar, and I had my brother, who is also my realtor, show it to me. As soon as I came to visit, I knew it was the one.”

Dunning said he’s always wanted a property that would allow him to engage the community and, given the sheer size of the home, he saw it as the perfect opportunity to provide one of the few things Delaware is lacking.

“This house is 11,000 square feet, so coming into it, I knew I wanted to share it with the community,” he said. “It’s just so massive. … Not only is it nice to be able to invite neighbors in socially, but it’s also nice to be able to share it with people who are looking to host events. Delaware is a tight-knit community, but there isn’t a lot of event space or accommodations available over here in the downtown area. That was an opportunity that sort of revealed itself to me through conversations and the various relationships we’ve built thus far, and I thought it would be a good fit for the purpose of the building.”

Given his extensive resume with high-profile homes around the country, Dunning was well-prepared to make the necessary improvements in order to modernize the home just enough while also ensuring its character and history were preserved.

“We did a significant amount of renovations and alterations to it,” he said. “It was occupied by frat boys for years, so you can imagine what kind of shape it was in. It was carpeted heavily on the first floor, so we’ve gone through and replaced all the floors except for the foyer floor, which is a beautiful mosaic that I wanted to preserve. Other than that, every single surface in here has been touched.”

The renovations have included adding light fixtures in areas where they were previously lacking, updating bathrooms, and also adding additional bathrooms. The second-floor suites contain a total of four full bathrooms.

Asked what he envisions Dunning Manor coming to represent in the community, Dunning said there is no shortage of reasons people are visiting Delaware. With that, he said, there is a need for more options for people to stay in Delaware. And in the case of Dunning Manor, guests can get the necessary accommodations while also taking in an experience unique to the home.

“Historically, it’s a very significant property,” Dunning said. “There’s nothing else really like it, and I think the location and just the amount of possibilities for usage will be a great addition to the neighborhood. … Just thinking about the university and visitors, whether it’s a visiting teacher or staff or parents, where do they stay? And for people who are just coming to Delaware for fun.

“We have a lot of people coming in and out, so I think it’s a great opportunity to add an experience that is connected to accommodations. It’s nice to have a historic mansion that is open to hosting people’s special events. People are coming here to make memories, so it’s a really great opportunity to be in a building that is super special and wonderfully outfitted and being able to come and not have to do too much.”

Dunning went on to say, “It’s a very special place because as I look around, you don’t always get the opportunity to get your hands on a historic place that has so much time behind it. It’s very special in the way that it’s old and has had so much life in it before I got here.”

For more information on Dunning Manor, or to book rooms or suites, visit its website at www.dunningmanor.com.

