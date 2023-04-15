Stroupe honored for 4-H work

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Melissa Stroupe, of Delaware County, was recognized with the Ohio 4-H Innovator Award at the annual 4-H Volunteer Recognition Luncheon held Saturday, March 11, at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

The award acknowledges 4-H volunteers who have developed new programs, projects or activities. The recognition luncheon was part of an all-day 4-H educational conference. Stroupe has been instrumental in establishing 4-H programming and experiences at the Delaware Unity Community Center and expanding opportunities to new audiences.

The Innovator Award is sponsored by the Puskarich Family of Cadiz, Ohio, and honors creators of innovative programs in Ohio 4-H.

Ohio 4-H is the youth development program of Ohio State University Extension, the outreach arm of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. In 2022, more than 84,000 young Ohioans participated in 4-H clubs, groups, and special interest programs. Ohio has almost 15,000 active 4-H volunteers.

Submitted by the OSU Extension Office, Delaware County.