Brenner honors OSHP Dispatcher of the Year

COLUMBUS — State Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) honored Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher of the Year William L. Courtright on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday. Courtright works in New Philadelphia and was selected as the 2022 honoree out of 10 District Dispatcher of the Year recipients across the state.

Communications professionals are vital to the operations of the Patrol and are often the first point of contact for the public when the need arises. Courtright’s calm demeanor, positive attitude and commitment to service distinguished him from the other nominees.

“In these times, it is more important than ever to express our appreciation for the hard work by law enforcement officers who keep us safe day after day, so we can enjoy the blessings of our great state and nation,” said Brenner. “We rarely see the dedication and diligence of dispatchers like Courtright who work behind the scenes, but we would surely see the difference if he and his colleagues were not doing such a fine job.”

Co-workers say Courtright has demonstrated enthusiasm, dedication and awareness in his day-to-day activities as he works with the public and his peers. They also say Courtright keeps the mood light and creates a fun-loving and enjoyable place to work. His technical knowledge, abilities, and work attitude, combined with his personal attributes, demonstrate an accomplished ethical individual who is dedicated to not only the Division, but to public service.

Courtright joined the Patrol in February 2012, and was assigned to the Cambridge District Headquarters. In 2015, he earned the Gold Star Award. He was selected as Post Dispatcher of the Year seven times and District Dispatcher of the Year four times.

Brenner represents the 19th Ohio Senate District, which encompasses all of Coshocton, Delaware, Holmes and Knox counties. Learn more at www.OhioSenate.gov/Brenner.

Submitted by state Sen. Andrew Brenner’s office.