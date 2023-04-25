Residents speak out at BW board meeting

SUNBURY — School board members and members of the public made their feelings known about each other at the Big Walnut Board of Education meeting on April 19.

During the board comment portion of the meeting, members Angela Graziosi and Alice Nicks read emails sent to them in opposition to their decisions. Nicks warned listeners under 18 may want to leave the room before she read her emails.

School Board President Doug Crowl said, “While I normally do not make a comment during this period of time, I will make a point. The point is this: There was an election, we won, the foul-mouthed people that are emailing this board didn’t. If you have issues with this board or the operation of this school district, by all means, fill out a petition and run. We just had an empty seat, we had 15 applications. I didn’t see applications from all the filthy-mouthed individuals who emailed this board.”

Crowl was referring to the vacancy on the board created when Sherri Dorsch moved out of the district. The original candidate appointed to replace her declined, prompting the board to select Todd Smith on April 17.

“I’ve sat on this board probably for too long — I see a lot of heads nod — the problem with that is you’re a minority …” Crowl said.

“Mr. president, this isn’t a back-and-forth meeting. This is a meeting of the board,” said board member Steve Fujii. “I’d ask that we keep it that way.”

“Fine,” Crowl said. “If there is any legal measure that can be taken for what the harassment and bullying is taking place, we will take it.”

Crowl said he would take a walk around the town square on Sunday (April 23) afternoon for an hour, and he hoped to see those who supported the school board there, too.

“You’re doing a great disservice to the students of this district by the division that you’ve created on this board,” Crowl said to those who opposed him.

Eight people spoke during the public participation portion. The meeting agenda said, “Protest signs will not be permitted at Board meetings.” The first speaker had a sign, and he said the board was violating people’s First Amendment rights by banning signs and books and wondered what would be next.

The second speaker pointed out that the American Union Political Action Committee recently sent a letter to Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine seeking to ban certain books from school libraries. One of the signatures was from Graziosi, the speaker said. She said Graziosi thus had a conflict of interest with a special interest group and should therefore abstain from future votes regarding literacy.

A third person who is a student said to trust the educators and to keep the book “Speak” available to be taught and in the library. A fourth woman said there is no sex in the book “Speak” since it depicted a rape.

The fifth person talked about fiscal responsibility and the need for a levy. She said only one board member is asking financial questions while the others “are talking about book banning” and wasting $500 for having a special meeting on March 23 about “Speak” when they knew no action would be taken since there wasn’t a full board.

“Can you put the needs of children first and stop the theatrics, stop the political theater, stop waging culture wars?” another woman said. “Stop talking about porn in our schools. That’s an opinion, not a fact.” She said a levy was needed, and three board members were ignoring the financial cliff in front of them.

“Mr. Fujii said it again tonight, the longer we wait, the more it will cost,” she said.

An English teacher of 30 years in the district said everyone needs to move forward and trust the teachers. “I’m a professional. I have the best interests of the students in mind, and so do my colleagues. … Don’t tie our hands. … Let us do our jobs.”

The eighth person said bullying was an issue at Big Walnut, and her children found “Speak” to be thought provoking.

