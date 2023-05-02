Spring work in full swing

LEWIS CENTER — Orange Township is making progress on certain spring projects of note, some mentioned in its just-released Spring Newsletter.

“The Orange Township Veterans Memorial continues to move forward,” Trustee Ben Grumbles wrote. “We received two significant anonymous donations last year, and we also obtained grant money from the State of Ohio!”

The proposed Veterans Memorial would be near the intersection of Orange and South Old State roads, near Fire Station 362 and the 200-year-old original town hall.

“The planned location is within walking distance for over 3,000 students,” said the Orange Township website (www.orangetwp.org). “This is important as the memorial can serve as a historical touchstone, linking the past to the present and enabling students and others to remember and respect the sacrifice of those who died, fought, participated or were affected by conflict(s). Our hope is the Orange Township Veterans Memorial can be an important source of information for young people in understanding the sacrifices made by past generations.

“To further assist in funding the memorial, we are now selling commemorative bricks on the Orange Township website that will allow individuals and families to memorialize their loved one’s military service,” Grumbles wrote. “Prices start at $25 and go all the way up to $350 for the largest available options. The impact of inflation continues to challenge this project and many others that are still in process. We will continue to raise funds and seek donations in hopes we can construct the designed memorial without revisions. Thank you all for your generous support to date.”

Trustee Chair Erica Fouss said in the newsletter that she’s looking forward to trying the new disc golf course at the Township Hall Park, 1680 E. Orange Road.

“This year we are adding four pickleball courts to the township,” Fouss wrote. “They will be at North Road Park and should be complete this summer.”

Also at North Road Park, 5864 North Road, the parking lot is being expanded, and restroom and shelter construction began last month. Those updates, funded by the renewed parks and recreation levy, are also expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

“In the roads world, we are excited for the widening of Bale Kenyon Road between Orange Road and Kendal Lane,” Fouss wrote. “The road will be closed over the summer and once it’s complete we’ll have bike path on the west side of the road.”

The newsletter also noted that the Community Garden has moved this year from Evans Farm to Glen Oak Park. All the plots are sold out.

In other township news, the Delaware County Engineer’s Office announced the railroad crossing at First and Franklin streets was closed permanently on April 20.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]