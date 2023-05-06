BV Key Club donates to SourcePoint

The Buckeye Valley High School Key Club recently presented a check to SourcePoint in the amount of $645. The donation was the result of the club’s Community Shred Day event held in March.

The Key Club chose SourcePoint as the recipient of the free-will donations received at the event, which was part of its community service program and was co-sponsored by Snyder Funeral Homes and the Kiwanis Club of Delaware County.

Source Point serves the community of seniors 55 and older by offering on and off-site support programs. The SourcePoint facility is located at 800 Cheshire Road in Delaware.

The Buckeye Valley High School Key Club is a Kiwanis-sponsored organization that offers its members opportunities for community service, building character, and developing leadership skills. The Key Club is sponsored locally by the Kiwanis Club of Delaware County ([email protected]), an organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time.

The Kiwanis Club ([email protected]) meets weekly on Thursday at noon at the Old Bag of Nails restaurant in downtown Delaware.

Submitted by Ed Schlote.