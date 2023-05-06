BV Key Club donates to SourcePoint

By
JOSHUA KEERAN
-

Pictured, left to right, are Mari Fridenmaker (SourcePoint), Haylee Splawn (Buckeye Valley Key Club), Deana Hooper (Buckeye Valley Key Club faculty advisor), Kiana Draper (Key Club) and Fara Waugh (SourcePoint CEO).

Courtesy | Ed Schlote

The Buckeye Valley High School Key Club recently presented a check to SourcePoint in the amount of $645. The donation was the result of the club’s Community Shred Day event held in March.

The Key Club chose SourcePoint as the recipient of the free-will donations received at the event, which was part of its community service program and was co-sponsored by Snyder Funeral Homes and the Kiwanis Club of Delaware County.

Source Point serves the community of seniors 55 and older by offering on and off-site support programs. The SourcePoint facility is located at 800 Cheshire Road in Delaware.

The Buckeye Valley High School Key Club is a Kiwanis-sponsored organization that offers its members opportunities for community service, building character, and developing leadership skills. The Key Club is sponsored locally by the Kiwanis Club of Delaware County ([email protected]), an organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time.

The Kiwanis Club ([email protected]) meets weekly on Thursday at noon at the Old Bag of Nails restaurant in downtown Delaware.

Submitted by Ed Schlote.

