Softball roundup: Pacers secure outright OCC title

The Delaware Hayes softball team put the finishing touches on its fourth league title in the last five seasons over the weekend, sweeping away host Franklin Heights in a doubleheader Saturday in Columbus.

The Pacers, who led 2-0 heading into the fourth inning, poured it on late to win the opener, 13-1, in five innings.

Kasey Beswick started the fourth with a single before Addison Holt and Maddie Kiss worked back-to-back walks. Beswick was caught stealing, but Holt and Kiss came around to score on a two-run error before Lauren Tompkins rocketed a three-run homer over the left-field fence to make it a 7-0 game.

Hayes got one more in the inning on a wild pitch before scoring another five runs in the fifth to balloon the lead to double digits and all but seal the deal … and an outright OCC-Capital Division crown.

Tompkins led the charge in the opener, finishing 2-for-5 with two runs and a game-best five RBI. Zee Brown finished a perfect 3-for-3 at the dish while Lizzy Gould scored three times.

Bronwynn Leighty, meanwhile, dominated in the circle. She allowed just a run on three hits while striking out eight en route to the complete-game win.

Hayes won the second game by a similar final score, 12-0, but didn’t take nearly as long to get going. The Pacers scored seven first-inning runs before adding five more in the second to smooth out the scoring summary.

Hannah McAllister hit a three-run homer as part of the big second inning. She finished 1-for-1 with the home run, a walk, a run scored and four knocked in.

Kiss, meanwhile, earned the win in the circle, allowing just one hit while striking out six.

Next up, sixth-seeded Hayes will open tournament play against visiting Olentangy, which beat Bishop Watterson in the opening round, Wednesday night in Delaware. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

Olentangy 8, Watterson 6

The 23rd-seeded Eagles scored twice in the top of the fifth inning to take a brief 3-1 lead, but the 20th-seeded Braves answered with six in the bottom half to take control on the way to a Division I sectional semifinal win Monday night in Lewis Center.

With one on and one out in the fifth, Olentangy came through with five straight singles to take a 4-3 edge before another run came around on a fielder’s choice. Two RBI singles later — the first by Payton Kilrain and the second off the bat of Camila Taylor — the Braves found themselves up big, 7-3.

Olentangy added another insurance run in the sixth before Watterson plated three in the seventh to account for the final margin.

Petra Dissett led the Braves with three hits — one a home run — three runs and an RBI. Addi Hulshof, Kilrain and Taylor were also solid, finishing with two hits apiece.

Olentangy Berlin 23, DeSales 4, 5 inn.

Addi Davis homered, scored three times and knocked in four and Izzie Wilson finished a perfect 5-for-5 with four runs and six RBI as the 17th-seeded Bears hammered out 20 hits en route to a lopsided Division I sectional semifinal win over the visiting Stallions Monday in Delaware.

Berlin used an eight-run first to set the tone and only added on from there.

Other standouts included Sydney Davis, who scored three runs and knocked in three more; and the trio of Ava Kresak, Jocelyn Franz and Ella Erwine, who had two hits apiece.

Berlin will take on 13th-seeded Dublin Scioto in Wednesday’s second round. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

Dublin Coffman 14, Big Walnut 4, 6 inn.

The 39th-seeded Golden Eagles fell into a 5-0 first-inning hole and never recovered, falling to the host and 36th-seeded Shamrocks in a Division I sectional semifinal Monday night in Dublin.

Elaine Truax, Myka Marriott, Hayleigh Greathouse and Kyra Holmes led Big Walnut with two hits apiece.