Shawnee Hills man killed in crash

An investigation is ongoing after a two-vehicle crash killed a Shawnee Hills man Thursday evening.

The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported early this morning that at approximately 10:36 p.m., a 2011 BMW X5 driven by Henry Yocum, 19, of Columbus, was traveling east on state Route 750 east of state Route 257. Troopers report that a 2000 Ford Mustang driven by Caldwell B. Richeson III, 62, of Shawnee Hills, was traveling west on state Route 750.

The patrol reported the Mustang travelled left of center and struck the BMW head-on. Richeson was pronounced dead at the scene, while Yocum was transported to Riverside Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty Township Fire Department and Shawnee Hills Police Department.

The crash remains under investigation, the patrol said Friday morning.

