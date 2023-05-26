Delaware County Notebook

On screen at the Strand

Showtimes for Friday, May 26, to June 1.

The Little Mermaid (PG): Friday 5 pm & 9 pm; Saturday Sensory Show 10 am; Saturday 1 pm, 5 pm & 9 pm; Sunday 1 pm & 5 pm; Thursday 4 pm & 8 pm

The Breakfast Club (R): Tuesday 7 pm

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 (PG-13): Friday 5:30 pm & 9:30 pm; Saturday 1:30 pm, 5:30 pm & 9:30 pm; Sunday 1:30 pm & 5:30 pm; Thursday 4:30 pm & 8:30 pm

Fast X (PG-13): Friday 5:15 pm & 9:15 pm; Saturday 1:15 pm, 5:15 pm & 9:15 pm; Sunday 1:15 pm & 5:15 pm; Thursday 4:15 pm & 8:15 pm

Youth Bow Shoot upcoming

Designed to introduce the sport of archery and archery hunting, a Youth Bow Shoot will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 17, at the Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range at 1110 state Route 229 in Ashley.

All equipment will be supplied, and a free lunch will be served. There is no cost, but preregistration is required by calling Steve at 614-348-3307.

Farmers market returning to downtown Delaware

Main Street Delaware’s 2023 Farmers Market kicks off for the season from 9 a.m. to noon on May 27 on the sidewalks downtown.

The market continues every Saturday morning until Oct. 28. Come shop for fresh local fruits & vegetables, honey, meat, eggs, plants, handcrafted items, baked goods, and more.

Bank to host free event

The Union Bank Co. is hosting a free day of fun for families from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, June 2, at 30 Coal Bend, Delaware.

There will be a variety of fun activities for kids and parents to enjoy, including an opportunity to tour an ambulance with Delaware County EMS, and some special animal guests from the Humane Society of Delaware County.

For this event, families attending are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items as well as cash to spend on the donation-based raffle, both to benefit People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County (PIN).

Kilbourne Farmers Market

Beginning May 28, the Kilbourne United Methodist Church will be hosting a Farmers Market on Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. through Sept. 3.

The market will feature vendors selling local produce, bakery items and crafts.

There is a charge for vendors with all proceeds going to the KUMC Food Pantry and the Good Samaritan Fund. Interested vendors can find the application on www.facebook.com/kilbournefarmersmarket.

First Friday event upcoming

Main Street Delaware’s June 2 First Friday “Street Fest” event promises fun for all from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will include three blocks of activities including face painting, close-up magic, balloon twisters, live music and more in downtown Delaware.

Delaware County Transit will provide free shuttles every 15 minutes from the Hayes Delaware County Services Building, 145 N. Union St., to the heart of downtown at Sandusky and William streets.

Library to host reading challenge

The Community Library is excited to kick off the end of school with its Summer Reading Challenge.

From now to July 22, all ages can earn prizes by reading and completing activities. To sign up, visit www.yourcl.org, download the Beanstack app, or stop by the library to pick up a reading log.

For more information, call 740-965-3901 or stop by the library at 44 Burrer Drive in Sunbury.

Concert series set to return

The Summer on Winter Concert Series kicks off at 7 p.m. on June 21.

Taking place on West Winter Street between Sandusky and Franklin streets, the first concert will feature CowTown Inc., a local country band. Admission is free. Bring your folding chair or dance in the streets! Additional summer concerts will be held July 19, Aug. 23 and Sept. 13.

Annual banquet set for June 3

The Radnor/Radnor Area Buckeye Valley Alumni Association will hold its annual banquet on Saturday, June 3, at All Occasions banquet facility in Waldo.

Honored classes will be 1948, 1953, 1958, 1963, 1968, 1973 and 1978.

The honoree this year will be Guy Roberts.

There is a cost for the meal, and reservations should be made to Sharon Roberts at 740-494-2362 or email at [email protected]

Free, fresh produce at PIN

People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN) has announced the dates for its monthly Produce Markets for 2023. Upcoming events will take place the last Wednesday of the month on May 31, June 28, July 26, Aug. 30, Sept. 27, Oct. 25 and Nov. 29.

The event takes place from 2 to 4:30 pm at the PIN warehouse at 138 Johnson Drive, Delaware.

Qualified households are welcome to stop by for fresh fruit, veggies, and dairy at no cost to them.

The market is in drive-thru format, and participants must meet income guidelines and bring a photo ID.

For more information, visit DelawarePeopleInNeed.org or call 740-363-6284.

Farmers market in Ostrander

The Ostrander Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Main and North streets in the village.

The market will be held through Sept. 2 and will feature home- and organic-grown produce, locally-produced meats, homemade soaps, hand-crafted items and more.

The market is independent but operates under the umbrella of the Ostrander Civic Association. It is also associated with SourcePoint, allowing seniors in Delaware County to use food vouchers for fresh, locally-grown food.

Info on local Vietnam veterans group

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 meets on the third Thursday of each month, except in December. Meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at the Wendy’s location north of Delaware at 2065 U.S. Route 23 N.

Meetings generally last 30-45 minutes. The meeting are open not only to Vietnam veterans, but also the general public as the group has associates who are veterans who didn’t serve during the Vietnam era and non-veterans.

Local Alcoholics Anonymous meetings

Delaware AA meetings take place at St. Peters Episcopal Church at 45 W. Winter St. in Delaware at 7 p.m. (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday), 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Meetings meetings are also held at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, as well as at noon on Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Food pantry open

The Eastside Mission Church in Delaware is hosting a community food pantry from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. All are welcome.

The church is located at 32 Joy Ave., Delaware.

Grief-related program available

A GriefShare Seminar Support Program will be held every Monday through May 15 from 6:15 to 8 p.m. at Delaware Grace Church, 375 Hills Miller Road, Delaware.

Participants will be sharing experiences in a small group setting and watching GriefShare’s comprehensive, encouraging DVD series featuring multiple experts on grief recovery. Those who attend will also receive a resource book to take home, which provides daily support and guidance between meetings.

To register, visit GriefShare.org and under “Find a Group” type in 43015 and click on Delaware Grace Church.

Childcare is available. For more information, email [email protected] or call 740-363-3613.

Meet and greet with veterans

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1095 holds a meet and greet at all three Wendy’s restaurants in Delaware from 5 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, except December.

During the meet and greet, information is provided about the chapter and upcoming events, and a percentage of sales during the three hours are donated to the chapter.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group

A new Alzheimer’s caregiver support group has been started at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Delaware, and it is seeking new members.

The support group meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 2 p.m. The group, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association Central Ohio Chapter, will be run by trained volunteers. The church is located at 55 W. Lincoln Ave.

Email local news items to [email protected]