Patrol: ‘Buckle Up’ and ‘Drive Sober’ for Memorial Day

COLUMBUS – During the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be highly visible on Ohio’s roadways promoting traffic safety. As motorists travel this weekend, troopers are reminding drivers to utilize their safety belts and to be responsible by designating a sober driver. The effort begins at midnight on Friday, May 26, and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

Last year in Ohio, 15 fatal crashes killed 18 people during the Memorial Day weekend. Of those fatalities, six crashes and seven fatalities were OVI-related. In the fatalities where a safety belt was available, all were unbelted. Half of the eight motorcyclists who died were not wearing a helmet. Five pedestrians were also killed during the holiday weekend.

“Memorial Day weekend is always a fun time to be in Ohio, but if you’re traveling our roadways, I urge you to make responsible decisions,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Buckling up and driving sober are essential to ensuring everyone on our roads is safe this holiday and all summer.”

Also, during last year’s Memorial Day weekend, the Patrol made 494 impaired driving arrests.

“Too many times our troopers see tragic loss of life on our roadways due to irresponsible decisions,” said Col. Charles A. Jones. “Before heading out, make a plan, designate a sober driver and buckle up.”

In addition to the Memorial Day reporting period, the Patrol is continuing the 6-State Trooper Project focusing on the use of safety belts. This high-visibility effort includes the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the Patrol. The initiative began May 22 and will continue through May 29.

The Patrol is also taking part in the Click It or Ticket campaign, which runs through June 5.

Submitted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.