Area standouts post strong showings at regional meet

Olentangy Liberty’s Jackson Eckert and Lancaster’s Colton Thress come down the stretch in the finals of the 800-meter run at Friday’s Division I regional championship meet in Pickerington. Ben Stroup | The Gazette

Olentangy Orange’s girls track and field team had big days in the relays to highlight Wednesday and Friday’s Division I regional championship meet in Pickerington, finishing in the top four in all four to ensure a busy state showcase.

The 4×800 quartet of Brooke Chapman, Ava Otey, Mairin O’Brien and Abby Wells won a regional crown in 9:13.90 — a mark more than eight seconds better than second-place Hilliard Darby’s.

The same foursome finished third in the 4×400 (3:53.24) while the Pioneers’ 4×200 and 4×100 relay teams made plenty of noise, too.

Josephine Davis, Cassidy Shimp, Teresa Christian and Otey teamed up to nab runner-up honors in the 4×100 (47.63 seconds) while Taylor Levy, Shimp, Davis and Christian finished fourth to advance in the 4×200 (1:140.83).

Shimp and Chapman punched tickets to the upcoming state showcase as individuals, too. Chapman closed second in the 800 (2:12.81) while Shimp was third in the 100 (12.17 seconds).

On the boys’ side, Olentangy Liberty’s Jackson Eckert, Olentangy’s Hugh Jacobsmeyer and Olentangy Berlin’s Cooper Citro all kept their stellar seasons alive with strong showings in the 800.

Eckert, edged out by Lancaster’s Colton Thress at the finish line, closed second in 1:51.90 — a mark just a fraction of a second behind Thress’ 1:51.78.

Jacobsmeyer and Citro also advanced to the state meet in the event, closing third and fourth in 1:52.13 and 1:52.61, respectively.

Other state qualifiers on the boys’ side included Olentangy Berlin’s Miles King and Jude Elkins, who finished third and fourth in the 300 hurdles (39.12 seconds) and 110 hurdles (14.27 seconds), respectively; Orange’s Nick Robinson, who finished fourth in the 200 (21.42 seconds); and the Pioneers’ Saketh Rudraraju, who was fourth in the 3,200 (9:09.34).

Liberty’s Julia Bockenstette led a handful of individual qualifiers for the girls, finishing third in the 1,600 (5:00.62).

The other area state qualifiers came in the field events.

On Wednesday’s opening day, the Patriots’ Camryn Thompson won the high jump crown by clearing 5-06. Delaware Hayes’ Kara Glesenkamp cleared 5-03 to finish second while Big Walnut’s Megan Stevens, who cleared 5-02, also advanced to the state meet thanks to her fourth-place finish. On the boys’ side, Orange’s Cam Shively finished fourth in the pole vault (13-08).

On Friday, Olentangy’s Amelia Smith finished third in the girls long jump (17-08), Orange’s Zach McDowell was second in the boys shot put (53-09.75) and Big Walnut’s Maci Ames was fourth in the girls pole vault (12-0).

The state championship meet is slated for Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.