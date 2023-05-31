The late state Rep. Kris Jordan’s children give testimony in front of the Ohio House Transportation Committee as their mother, Melissa Jordan, looks on. Courtesy | Ohio House of Representatives

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The House Transportation Committee passed legislation sponsored by state Reps. Beth Lear (R-Galena) and Ron Ferguson (R-Wintersville) creating the Representative Kris Jordan Memorial Highway. Jordan died earlier this year while serving in the Ohio House.

Jordan’s three children — Macy, David and Everly — gave testimony in support of the legislation commemorating their dad.

“Representative Jordan was not only a colleague, but a very dear friend to many of us,” Lear said. “After consulting with his family, they agreed that naming this stretch of road after him would be a great way to honor him.”

House Bill 165 will memorialize Jordan by designating a portion of U.S. Route 36 in Delaware County as the “Representative Kris Jordan Memorial Highway.” Sen. Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) has introduced a companion bill in the Ohio Senate.

“Kris mentored me on how to be a better legislator, and I deeply miss his guidance,” Ferguson said. “My hope is that this dedication enshrines the memory of Kris so that those who pass by can remember his service and dedication to Delaware County and the Ohio General Assembly.”

“Kris was an exemplary father, leader, and legislator,” said Rep. Brian Lorenz, who was appointed earlier this month to serve the remainder of Jordan’s term. “Naming a section of U.S. Route 36 after Kris is fitting and will allow Delaware County residents to remember his positive impact for generations to come.”

Jordan died on Feb. 25 of natural causes. He was serving his third term as state representative for Ohio’s 60th House District. Jordan previously spent eight years in the Ohio Senate and served as a Delaware County commissioner for six years.

The legislation now awaits a vote on the House floor.

Submitted by the Ohio House of Representatives.