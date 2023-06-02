DACC ag teacher honored

A local teacher was recently named the 2022-2023 Ohio Agricultural Educator of the Year.

Jeffrey Stimmel, the agriculture instructor for Big Walnut High School and the Delaware Area Career Center, was given The Golden Owl Award last month by Nationwide, the Ohio FFA, Ohio Farm Bureau, Farm Credit Mid-America and AgCredit.

“The Golden Owl Award recognizes agricultural educators across Ohio for their tremendous contributions to helping the next generation of agricultural leaders,” the DACC said in a release this week. “The Ohio Agricultural Educator of the Year award is given to those educators who demonstrate excellence in their field and a commitment to inspiring their students.”

The award is based on nominations from students, fellow teachers, and other supporters who summarize what makes the nominee the best in the state.

“It is surreal to be selected,” Stimmel said last month. “The award typically goes to a more experienced teacher, and I was completely shocked when my name was called. I have always been so thankful to have dedicated and passionate students who make showing up to work special.”

In addition to the title, Stimmel’s program received $500 for being a finalist along with a trophy and an additional $3,000 as the grand prize. Stimmel plans to use the funds to offset costs for his students to travel to the American Institute of Floral Designers Symposium this summer in Chicago as well as providing assistance to students with financial hardships and purchasing needed equipment.

“Congratulations, Mr. Stimmel, on this well-deserved honor and thank you for your dedication to your students and the field of agriculture,” said the DACC in the news release.

