Big Walnut High School as seen from the back of the building. Gary Budzak | The Gazette New assistant principal hired at BWHS

SUNBURY — At a special board meeting on May 24, the Big Walnut Board of Education approved a “two-year, 225-day administrative contract for Paul Hershberger, BWHS Assistant Principal, $96,000 annual salary, effective the 2023/2024 school year.”

“Mr. Hershberger is here, and I hope to congratulate you in about 30 seconds,” said Superintendent Ryan McLane. The vote was unanimous.

The board members also congratulated the Big Walnut High School Class of 2023 and said the graduation ceremony was excellent, although the weather was a bit windy. Graduation took place on May 20. This was the first time the graduating class got to have its commencement at the new Big Walnut High School Stadium. Last year, inclement weather led to the ceremony taking place in the gymnasium. By being outside, there was more seating available for those wishing to attend the 90-minute ceremony.

It was acknowledged that the last day of school for the 2022-2023 underclassmen was the next day on May 25.

After five minutes, the board went into executive session. The agenda said it was “to discuss details relative to the security arrangements and emergency response protocols for the Board of Education and to consider confidential information related to the marketing plans, specific business strategy, production techniques, trade secrets, or personal financial statements of an applicant for economic development assistance, or to negotiations with other political subdivisions respecting requests for economic development assistance, to consider the employment of a public employee or official, and to confer with an attorney for the Board of Education concerning disputes involving the Board that are the subject of pending or imminent court action.”

The executive session lasted more than 80 minutes.

Upon returning, the board approved:

• An agreement with HR Imaging Partners, Inc. for school and staff photography, but not athletics.

• Eagle Extension stipends, administrative, classified and certified contracts.

The board’s next regular meeting is June 15.

Underclassmen return to the classrooms two months later on Aug. 16. There will be no school on Sept. 4 (Labor Day), Sept. 18 (Fair Day), Oct. 13, Nov. 22-24 (Thanksgiving break), Nov. 27 and Dec. 21-Jan. 3, 2024 (winter break), Jan. 15 (M.L. King Day), Feb. 19 (Presidents’ Day), March 25-29 (spring break) and April 1.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas.