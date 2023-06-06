OWU finishes 3rd in NCAC All-Sports race

Ohio Wesleyan University finished in third place in the North Coast Athletic Conference All-Sports title chase, it was recently announced by the NCAC.

Ohio Wesleyan compiled 60½ points during the spring 2023 season, posting finishes of third or better in 4 of the 10 spring sports, including a tri-championship in men’s lacrosse, a second-place finish in women’s track & field, a second-place tie in softball, and a third-place finish in women’s lacrosse.

Denison won the all-sports title with 190 points. The Big Red won conference titles in baseball, women’s golf, men’s tennis, and men’s track & field and shared the conference championship in men’s lacrosse during the spring 2023 season. DePauw finished in second place with 167½ points, followed by Ohio Wesleyan (151½), Wittenberg (150½), Kenyon (145), Wooster (136½), Oberlin (115½), Wabash (75), and Hiram (48½).

The NCAC all-sports champion receives the Dennis M. Collins All-Sports Trophy, given annually to the school that performs the best across the NCAC’s 23 sports. Ten points are awarded for a first-place finish, 9 for a second, 8 for a third, and so on.

Men’s and women’s performances are combined, exemplifying the NCAC’s commitment to equity and balance among programs. Wooster won 3 of the first 4 all-sports championships, interrupted once by Denison. Ohio Wesleyan followed with a 6-year run leading to titles by Wooster (twice), Wittenberg (once), and Denison (9). The Battling Bishops won the next 2 titles and tied Denison for the crown in 2008-09. Denison is the defending all-sports champion.

Denison leads the way with 171 team championships during the NCAC’s 39 playing seasons. Ohio Wesleyan is next with 158 titles, followed by Kenyon (136), Wittenberg (116), Wooster (85), DePauw (41), Wabash (32), Oberlin (26), and Hiram (2).

OWU Sports Information contributed to this report.