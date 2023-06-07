Conservation practices to consider

As the summer season heats up, it’s important to remember that conservation doesn’t take a vacation. Here are six ways individuals can practice conservation during the summer:

1. Use Water Wisely: With temperatures soaring, water usage tends to increase. To conserve water, take shorter showers, fix leaky faucets, and avoid watering lawns during the hottest parts of the day. In addition, consider installing low-flow showerheads and toilets to save even more water.

2. Reduce Energy Usage: Summer often means turning up the air conditioning, but this can lead to high energy bills and increased carbon emissions. To conserve energy, consider using a programmable thermostat to adjust the temperature when you’re not home, closing curtains to block out the sun, and using fans to circulate cool air.

3. Choose Sustainable Transportation: With longer days and warmer weather, summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore. Consider walking, biking, or taking public transportation instead of driving to reduce your carbon footprint. If you do need to drive, carpooling with friends or family is a great way to conserve fuel and reduce emissions.

4. Reduce Waste: Summer is often associated with picnics, barbecues, and outdoor gatherings, which can generate a lot of waste. To reduce waste, bring reusable plates and utensils to events, compost food scraps, and recycle as much as possible. Additionally, consider using reusable water bottles and shopping bags to cut down on plastic waste.

5. Support Local Farmers: Summer is the perfect time to visit farmers markets and support local agriculture. By purchasing produce from local farmers, you can reduce the carbon emissions associated with long-distance transportation and support sustainable farming practices.

6. Get Involved: Finally, consider getting involved in conservation efforts in your community. Volunteer with local organizations, attend city council meetings, and advocate for policies that support sustainability and conservation.

By taking these steps, individuals can make a big difference in conserving resources and protecting the environment during the summer season. Remember, conservation doesn’t have to be complicated or time-consuming – small changes can have a big impact.

For more information on conservation practices, contact the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District by visiting our website at SoilAndWater.co.delaware.oh.us or call us at 740-368-1921.

Sarah Kidd is the communications & outreach coordinator at the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to https://soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us/.