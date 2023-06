Delaware County Property Transfers

7960 Reins Ct, Delaware, Scharer, John W Jr & Kristen P To: Meares, Gordon Peter & Sheri Lynn, $753,000

511 Magnolia Dr, Delaware, Hall, Robert J To: Luka, Peter & Jennifer, $248,601

7340 Scioto Chase Blvd, Powell, Weis, Brian L To: Osborn, Thomas S & Teresa I Trustees, $550,500

231 Harness Way, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc To: Abdi, Ibrahim & Qali A, $636,816

5515 Winterglow Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Hyatt, Theodore Barry III & Sarah Ann Wodicka, $556,740

842 Ellesmere Dr, Delaware, Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc To: Eucker, Kimberly Jo & Mark Lance, $590,537

8733 Devon Ridge Ct, Sunbury, Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc To: Flynt, David L & Sharon M, $513,469

5476 Winterglow Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Madam, Sandeep Reddy & Mittapalle, Monika Reddy, $558,690

1372 Goldwell Dr, Sunbury, Fischer Homes Columbus II Llc To: Coder, Gabriele & Thomas H, $521,012

7301 Jergenson Way, Sunbury, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Garduno, Soto Jesus Alberto Sr & Trisha Ann, $588,860

3704 Mantle Dr, Powell, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Chowdhury, Sayan Mullick & Majumdar Urmi, $500,010

440 Sweet Run Cir, Galena, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Muth, Donald A & Denise M, $631,379

434 Sweet Run Cir, Galena, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Marinucci, Kristine L & Raffaele, $619,291

932 Lale Pt, Delaware, Olentangy Falls Ltd To: Hussien, Mohamed M, $150,000

737 Weston Park Dr, Powell, David P Green Revocable Trust The To: Courtright, Kyle & Emily, $645,000

7601 Harriott Rd, Dublin, Glowacki, Julie Ann To: Brown, Bruce & Jane V, $811,000

9247 Baytree Dr, Powell, Fiorentini, Lisa & Heuer, Joseph To: Robinson, Katarina & Ryan, $1,500,000

10566 Wellington Blvd, Powell, Segarra, Ramon A & Gladys D To: Storts, Eric & Daisy J, $875,000

353 Lenell Loop, Delaware, R&R Jv Llc To: Conners, Makayla, $324,425

1040 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, Three Fountains Llc To: Ad Khan Properties Llc, $7,600,000

865 Ellesmere Dr, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Devireddy, Ratna Reddy & Bhimavarappu, Sunitha, $632,310

414 Regency Bnd, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Singh, Sandeep Kumar & Paudel, Sharmila, $754,084

5823 Shadowfair Ln, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Raju, Deepak & Rengaiah, Sudha, $605,906

5828 Shadowfair Ln, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Reddy, Ravikantha Reddy Somi & Vallela Deepika, $586,728

545 Park Vista Dr, Delaware, Dr Horton Indiana Llc To: Daudelin, Kyle Patrick, $358,000

490 Park Vista Dr, Delaware, Dr Horton Indiana Llc To: Sarka, Kayla Ann & Fox, Christopher Tod, $363,900