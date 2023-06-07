GOAL Digital Academy graduates 2023 class

GOAL Digital Academy’s graduation ceremony took place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield. The 2023 GOAL graduating class consisted of 113 students. Before the ceremony began, guests viewed a video presentation that featured the graduates expressing their gratitude for GOAL and those that inspired them toward academic success.

Following the video, Superintendent Tish Jenkins started off the ceremony by thanking family and friends in attendance for their support. Jenkins then welcomed 2023 GOAL Delaware graduate Joshua Scott onto the stage to lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Jeff Grimmett, the director of operations, then shared an inspirational message of hope to the 2023 graduates.

“As you step out into the wider world, you will encounter both opportunities and challenges,” Grimmett said. “You will face moments of triumph and moments of setback. Remember, it is through adversity that our true character is revealed. Embrace these challenges as opportunities for growth, for they will shape you into the resilient individual that you’re capable of becoming. Congratulations, class of 2023. May your future be filled with success, happiness, and fulfillment. Go forth and make your mark on this wonderful world.”

Several student speakers then joined the stage one by one, beginning with the 2023 class salutatorian, Sadie Hargrove. Hargrove thanked her parents, partner, and GOAL for their support, and continued with advice for her fellow classmates.

“Many of you will further your education or might take a year off, work a bit…or some of you may not know what you’re doing, and that’s okay,” Hargrove said. “Just like high school or any part of your life, you will figure it out along the way as long as you don’t give up on yourself.”

GOAL Valedictorian Camille Churn followed, expressing her gratitude for GOAL and stating the school became “one of the best decisions my parents made for me.”

“I absolutely could not have asked for a better last two years of high school,” Churn added.

Other student speakers included Kathleen Creek, Shane Wright, Adam Crider, Kali Kunkle, Raniya Gallogly, Chayani Contreras, and Lorelei Ratliff.

GOAL recognized the top 10 academic students in the class of 2023. Next, the audience was treated to special surprise messages from the lead singer of Rascal Flatts, Gary Levox, and two-time Heisman Trophy winner and former Ohio State football player Archie Griffin.

Levox advised, “Fight hard, enjoy the grind, and wake up every day thankful that you got air in your lungs and that you are setting goals … Go do whatever you can to accomplish them and great things will come out of it. I just want you to know how proud I am of all of you in the GOAL Digital class of 2023!”

Griffin followed with well wishes, saying, “You guys have a big life ahead of you and I want to wish you the very best. Congratulations, good luck, and be the very best that you can be!”

The 2023 GOAL Delaware graduates include Cate Ayers, Olivia Babine, Alexis Bell, Hailey Black, Camille Churn, Devon Dart, Norah Deweese, Sadie Hargrove, Finn Hodgkinson, Caidence Howard, Addisyn Inscho, Kali Kunkle, Hannah McKendrick, Makenza Miesse, Cole Myers, Mya Partiff, Lorelei Ratliff, Garrett Ruby, Joshua Scott, Hayden Smith, Nickolas Stepanian, Delanie Travis, Ella Voldrich, Blaise Wagner, Gabriel Danko, Dani Dart and Franklin Flores Guevara.

Submitted by GOAL Digital Academy.