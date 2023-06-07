MORPC launches Gohio Mobility website

COLUMBUS — The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) recently announced the launch of Gohio Mobility, a website aimed at improving access to accessible and affordable transportation for residents and visitors alike.

Gohio Mobility is a free, comprehensive, statewide platform that brings together various modes of transportation. Users can search for transportation options using filters for location, payment type, and accommodations such as wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

“The hope is that this new website will empower individuals, particularly those in need of accessible transportation, to see the transportation options in their area and save time for transportation users, caregivers, and service providers,” said MORPC Mobility Coordinator Emma Strange.

The website was developed out of a partnership with the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency. Mobility managers across the state will be regularly updating the website and available to assist users.

“This mobility platform is the first step in making sure individuals of urban, suburban, and rural areas have a place to find transportation services in their community,” said Transit and Mobility Manager John Gardocki. “Individual cars are not the solution for everyone, and we must have open data access to critical transportation services for all Ohioans.”

To learn more, contact a local mobility manager about Gohio Mobility or update the information for your transportation provider. You can find your mobility manager on gohiocommute.com/#/mobility by clicking the “Find a Mobility Manager” button.

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission.