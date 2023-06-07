Delaware County Historical Society Executive Director Donna Meyer and Central Ohio Symphony Executive Director Warren Hyer shake hands after signing the lease for the new Symphony office on West Central Avenue. Courtesy | Central Ohio Symphony

The Central Ohio Symphony is pleased to announce that it has opened its new office at 20 W. Central Avenue, Delaware, on the first floor of the Historic Sheriff’s Residence and Old Jail. The property, just west of Delaware County’s Historic Courthouse, is owned by the Delaware County Historical Society and the two groups entered into the lease earlier in May.

“This is ideal for both groups,” Symphony Executive Director Warren Hyer said. “This keeps the building in daily active use, fulfills needs for both groups, and shows the historical society’s commitment to the performing arts.”

Hyer added, “If you are a musician, you are a historian, whether you are playing a work from the past or music just written in 2023. A musician performs every piece of music in the style and form in the age in which it was written.”

DCHS Executive Director Donna Meyer expressed similar thoughts.

“The Delaware County Historical Society is pleased to lease space in the Historic Jail and Sheriff’s Residence landmark to the Central Ohio Symphony for use as their new office location. We are thrilled to be able to partner with another nonprofit, and we know they appreciate the historical significance of the beautiful 1878 building, as they make it their new home.”

Since the lease was signed, there has been a flow of music scores, office materials, instruments, music stands, and more to the new office.

“With our 37th annual 4th of July concert around the corner, we are happy to be in our new office and to remain in downtown Delaware,” said Hyer. “A lot of volunteer time and a lot of energy went into this move, and we are grateful for all the help.”

All of the Symphony’s contact information remains the same. The office can be reached by phone at 740-362-1799; the mailing address remains P.O. Box 619, Delaware, OH 43015; and the website at centralohiosymphony.org has already been updated to reflect the move.

Submitted by the Central Ohio Symphony.