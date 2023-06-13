Delaware County Property Transfers

124 Brazos Dr, Delaware, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Akih, Mercy Bakume Nwana & Mathias, Geh, $438,900

7097 Harlem Rd, Westerville, Rafferty, Michael J & Mindy F To: Cogs Ultd Llc, $312,500

432 Engelwood Ct, Powell, Little, William J To: Dionne, Cristina & Robert, $701,000

4700 State Route 61, Sunbury, Gould, Amber M & Matthew A To: Lozano, Jason Michael & Samantha Shalene, $437,900

8589 Crail Ct, Dublin, Manakkal, Natarajan S Trustee To: Cole, Matthew Ryan & Anastasia Alexandra, $720,000

480 Olde English Ct, Westerville, Allen, Jeffrey A & Tish Washburn To: Jalali, Babak, $485,000

372 Restoration Dr, Delaware, Epcon Clear Creek Llc To: Zimmer, Jeffrey A & Debora A, $873,800

5685 Roesland Dr, Galena, Tirpak, Steve Joseph To: Corporate Venture Investments Llc, $301,500

3669 Osprey Ln, Powell, Rigsby, Steven M & Judith R Co-Trustees To: Henson, Timothy R & Amy G, $356,000

7668 Indian Springs Dr, Powell, Haeussler, Dana M & Grant S To: Jha, Vinamra Ranjan, $705,000

7076 Zander Way, Lewis Center, Josh Morgan Construction Llc To: Davis, Courtney & Messer, Zachary Raymond, $659,900

31 Murphy’s View Pl, Powell, Wallace, Patrick J & Jones, Hailey D To: Castle, Beth A, $450,000 1471 Lovingston Way, Sunbury, P & D Builders Ltd To: Williams, Shatisha, $125,000

3802 Windkeep Way, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Parasuramasubramanian, Navaneethakrishnan @ 2, $623,048

1441 Clover St, Sunbury, Rockford Homes Inc To: Laska, Jacob Anthony & Kathryn Mae, $551,764

38 Vandeman Ave, Delaware, Murphy, Larry Bernard II & Cabarrus, Gwenaelle Julie Isabelle To: Katitus, Carl & Kathleen, $404,500

6408 Springwell , Powell, Waselko, Andrea Trustee To: Saribalas, Wheeler Joym Trustee, $441,000

7376 Burson Springs Ct, Westerville, Kresge, James S & Lauren To: Yonker, Anna, $340,000

7579 Tartan Fields Dr, Dublin, Day, Monika & Samuel To: Meng, Lingbin & Ji Rui, $1,100,000

812 Mystic Pointe Dr, Lewis Center, Gambhir, Samir To: Sesay, Salay S & Yokie, Pagie, $265,000

6253 Scioto Chase Blvd, Delaware, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Looney, Gregg Edward, $557,676