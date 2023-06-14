Lorenz

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Rep. Brian Lorenz (R-Powell) announced Friday the Village of Ashley and the City of Powell have been awarded funding through the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Systemic Safety Funding Program.

The Systemic Safety Program provides funding to prevent injuries from pedestrian-related and roadway departure crashes.

Projects receiving funding from the program are as follows:

• The Village of Ashley will install four enhanced crossings along state Route 229.

• The City of Powell will install one enhanced crossing along state Route 750 near Verona Drive.

ODOT District 6, which the Village of Ashley and City of Powell fall into, has been award $500,000 to fund these projects.

“I appreciate the steps that are being taken to make our roadways safer,” said Lorenz. “By upgrading guardrails and making roadside improvements, we are protecting the lives of travelers and pedestrians.”

Funding for these projects is made possible through ODOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program, launched in 2022, which has grown to become one of the largest traffic safety programs in the country.

Lorenz was appointed in May to the Ohio House of Representatives to represent the 60th House District. For more information, contact Lorenz’s office at (614) 644-6711 or [email protected]

Submitted by the Ohio House of Representatives.