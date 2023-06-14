DCHS program to highlight stagecoach era

The Delaware County Historical Society (DCHS) recently announced the organization’s latest program offering, which will reflect on the Stagecoach Era in Delaware County (1820-1873). The free program will take place on Tuesday, June 20, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Barn at Stratford (2690 Stratford Road, Delaware).

Becky Sutherland Cornett, DCHS trustee and local historian, will explore Delaware’s position as a transportation crossroad, including the role of local businesses, the U.S. Postal Service and stagecoach owners and agents. Attendees will learn more about different types of stagecoaches and the draft horses that pulled them.

“We’re fortunate to have many knowledgeable historians and sought-after presenters among our board members and volunteers,” said Donna Meyer, DCHS executive director. “Becky is a respected researcher and historian, a published author and an engaged member of DCHS and our local community. She has presented on Delaware County’s history in other forums and promises a fresh perspective on this pivotal time in our shared past.”

Those interested in attending this event can register at eventbrite.com (search Delaware County Historical Society) at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/646303369777.

The Delaware County Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to promoting, preserving and sustaining interest in the history of Delaware County, Ohio. In addition to regular educational programming for all ages, DCHS owns and curates exhibits at several historical sites, including Nash House Museum, Meeker Homestead & Museum and the Delaware Historic Jail & Sheriff’s Residence. Learn more, view event and exhibit schedules and find additional museum information at https://www.delawareohiohistory.org/. The organization also operates The Barn at Stratford event venue for weddings, corporate meetings, and other special gatherings. To learn more or book an event, visit https://barnatstratford.org/.

Submitted by the Delaware County Historical Society.