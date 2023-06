Delaware County Property Transfers

3727 Stoneway Pt, Powell, Ussery, Karol Yvonne To: Elkhairi, Shukri Mohammad Fadel, $351,000

308 Burns Dr, Westerville, Lehman, Elisabeth L To: Property Recovery Solutions Llc, $190,722

2883 E Orange Rd, Lewis Center, Vandervort, Mark E & Strawser, Jennifer D To: Shipkowski, Scott & Elizabeth, $365,000

541 Brayshaw Dr, Ostrander, D R Horton Indiana Llc To: Read, David & Judy, $535,470

5800 Ridgewood Ave, Westerville, Bradshaw, Anthony C & Arlaina B To: Lang, Ulrich, $568,000

449 Long Trl, Ostrander, Yates, Cristina E Trustee To: Hall, Lindsey & Adam, $640,000

311 Mill Wind Ct, Westerville, B. B. A. & R. D. To: Henken, Timothy Patrick Jr & Angela Elizabeth, $476,000

205 W High St, Ashley, Delaware Dynasty To: Snavley, Joshua G & Sandy, $320,000

5322 Sierra Dr, Westerville, Pappas, Michael A & Melanie D To: Przybyl, Lukasz & Vollmar, Shana V, $640,000

503 Park Vista Dr, Delaware, Dr Horton Indiana Llc To: Marshall, Joseph & Terra, $398,680

4026 Mainsail Dr, Lewis Center, Old Harbor Estates Llc To: Maronda Homes Llc Of Ohio, $103,000

7119 Scioto Pkwy, Powell, Kohlrieser, Ryan & Jessica To: Owusu, Ansah Frank & Acheampong, Abigail, $500,000

2159 Hayer Ct, Lewis Center, Powell, Michele D Trustee To: Paul, Deepu & Babu, Nisha, $520,000

6979 Clear Bend Ln, Delaware, Epcon Clear Creek Llc To: Rey, Dyan M, $518,290

916 Rooks Cir, Sunbury, Kotzin, Charles & Amber To: Downing, Michelle Devina, $425,000

149 W Central Ave, Delaware, Core Developments Llc To: Langenderfer, Leslie M, $322,900

3812 Windkeep Way, Powell, Rockford Homes Inc To: Muralilal, Rajesh, $575,069

2379 Ringsend Rd, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Fisher, Nicholas Stephen & Jennifer Ellen, $610,218

2346 Glenvale Dr, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Kola, Prabhu & Kurra, Preethi, $664,793

110 Middlemead St, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Gandam, Naresh Kumar & Rao, Vasanthi Lingam, $594,890

1253 Portrush Dr, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $94,000

1525 Cabot Ln, Sunbury, Rolling Hills At Sunbury Llc To: Nvr Inc, $104,000

733 Stimmel Ct, Delaware, Lawings, Corey To: Juskuv, Zdenko & Justuv, Rachael Melissa, $325,000