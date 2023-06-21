6 alternatives for Sunbury Parkway This map shows the study area for the improved interchange at I-71 and U.S. 36/SR 37 and proposed Sunbury Parkway. Courtesy | ODOT

SUNBURY — Six alternatives are being proposed for an improved interchange at Interstate 71 and U.S. Route 36/state Route 37 and the proposed Sunbury Parkway.

This Ohio Department of Transportation project is engaging Berkshire and Berlin townships, the City of Sunbury and Delaware County for alignments via public involvement meetings. In-person and virtual meetings were held last week in Sunbury and online. They can be seen and commented on the project website, which is www.publicinput.com/sunburyparkway.

The project, first studied in 2003 and most recently discussed in 2016, has three objectives, the web page said:

1. “Construct a combined interchange that meets the capacity needs of I-71 and U.S. 36/SR 37. A second I-71 connection to the south would provide access to a new east-west roadway, Sunbury Parkway.

2. “Construct a new 4.3 mile east-west roadway, to be named Sunbury Parkway, from Africa Road at U.S. 36/SR 37 east to W. Cherry Street in the city of Sunbury.

3. “Extend Wilson Road south to the proposed Sunbury Parkway.”

It was noted that ODOT made two short-term improvements at the interchange.

“The first improvement, installed in 2013, reduced congestion at the interchange by adding turn lanes on the off-ramps and increasing the length of left-turn lanes on U.S. 36/ SR 37,” the website said. “The second improvement, constructed in 2016, widened and lengthened the I-71 northbound exit ramp to decrease backups that spilled onto I-71.”

However, “the steady increase in area traffic is rapidly diminishing the benefits of these two projects.”

There are three alternatives for both the east and west sides of I-71. The project’s website offers an alternative comparison matrix of all the alternatives.

There is another alternative included in the project website, the no-build alternative.

“We must always consider the “No-Build” alternative, which does not include improvements other than regular scheduled maintenance,” the website said. “The No-Build alternative will not be selected because it does not meet the project’s Purpose and Need, but it is used as a baseline to compare with other alternatives being considered.”

At the end of the web page, ODOT seeks the public’s comments, with some already posted. Comments are due by July 15.

This fall, ODOT will post the comments with responses, and show how the comments have impacted the preferred alternatives. Next spring, ODOT will select the alternative and schedule construction.

Assistant Editor Gary Budzak covers the eastern half of Delaware County and surrounding areas. He may be reached at [email protected]