Delaware County Property Transfers

111 Mahogany Dr, Lewis Center, Mi Homes Of Central Ohio Llc To: Kamaraj, Muralikrishnan Kanniah & Ravishankar, Monisha, $559,545

6215 Spring Run Dr, Westerville, Knight Camille E Trustee To: Fratianne, Robert & Beckman, Michelle, $772,000

4074 Parsley Pl, Delaware, Schottenstein Homes At Hyatts Llc To: Asokan, Surendramoorthy & Krishnan, Abirami, $489,491

5177 Rosalind Blvd, Powell, Huq, Hassan To: Isaacs, Albert, $1,425,000

1837 Liberty Bluff Dr, Delaware, Davies, Lincoln L & Kathleen H To: Austin, Ronald M & Dawn M, $1,170,000

8796 Lindsey Ct, Westerville, Snyder, Charles W & Kimberly M Trustees To: Bidstrup, Mark D, $1,005,000

6037 Heather Ridge Dr, Delaware, Schottenstein Homes At Hyatts Llc To: Rahman, Rafia & Syed, Tawhidur, $516,318

6250 Scioto Chase Blvd, Delaware, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Byers, Lawrence & Anne, $532,919

9224 Mcdowall Dr, Powell, Paragon Building Group Ltd The To: O’brien, Eric K & Meredith A, $1,300,547

6941 Turnstone Loop, Sunbury, Schottenstein Homes Llc To: Aich, Pinaki & Mukherjee, Payal, $466,048

330 Benjamin St, Delaware, Floridi, Lawrence J & Kelly To: Horton, Alexa & Dawaun, $448,500 222 Main St, Ashley, Evans, John D & Carolyn J To: Murray, Luke Michael, $139,000

1371 Sunflower St, Lewis Center, Grumbles, Robert Benjamin To: Meadows, Kim P, $559,000

247 Knight Dream St, Delaware, Lilly, Tyler G & Teneil E To: Fridley, Adam & Pennington, Mikaela M, $305,000

913 Executive Blvd, Delaware, Amato, Mitchell J & Beth G To: Miller, Nathanial & Alyssa, $398,000

1222 Rivercrest Dr, Delaware, Berlin, Martha J & Killilea, William J To: Ho, Cesar & Courtney, $151,000

233 Bucklewell Dr, Delaware, Terra Alta Llc To: Fischer Homes Columbus Ii Llc, $98,000

500 Federal Cir, Delaware, Propertygents Llc To: Gaskins, Omari M Jr & Jahara, $295,000

397 Regency Bnd, Delaware, Rockford Homes Inc To: Pochiraju, Sudhakar & Umasalini, $775,092