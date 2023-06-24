PIN Executive Director Kathy Hoff and PIN Director of Development and Marketing Dan Coutcher recently accepted a check from The Union Bank Company. Courtesy | The Union Bank Company

The Union Bank Co. donates time to help PIN

Each month, The Union Bank Company expands its community outreach efforts by giving back to local Ohio nonprofits. Employees of The Union Bank Co., which has a branch in Delaware, take time from their day to volunteer or donate to the ever-expanding list of organizations with which they work. During the month of May, The Union Bank Co. chose four nonprofits that are spread throughout the state. These nonprofits were Habitat for Humanity of Findlay and Morrow Counties, People In Need of Delaware County and Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Madison County.

People In Need of Delaware County (PIN) provides community support for Delaware County via their food insecurity programs, emergency services and School Shoes Program. This month, the bank focused their efforts on PIN’s School Shoes Program, which works to provide children ages 4-18 in the Delaware County school system access to new shoes for the school year.

“This is a crucial program for these families; with the cost of living on the rise, things that are essential are becoming luxury items,” said Kathy Hoff, PIN’s executive director. “If these kids can start the school year with a new pair of shoes, they can walk into that classroom with confidence. It’s the smallest things that can prepare a student for success.”

The Union Bank Company donated $500 to PIN this past May. This donation will help over 12 students receive $40 vouchers for new shoes in the fall. Additionally, at the company’s annual “Party in the Parking Lot” event at their Delaware branch, the bank staff and local families collected food and cash donations for PIN’s food pantry programs.