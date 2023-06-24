PIN prepares early for new school year

People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN) has several projects in the works to help students succeed next school year.

Since 1999, PIN’s annual School Shoes program has impacted thousands of Delaware County students. “This is our largest year ever,” according to PIN’s Executive Director Kathy Hoff.

“We’re prepared for 600 kids from all over Delaware County to take part. Delaware City, Olentangy, Big Walnut, Buckeye Valley, even online schools and preschools all have students who benefit from this program.”

With a $40 shoe-only gift card to Tanger Outlets, these students have the freedom to shop at a store of their choice and select the pair of shoes which fits them – and their tastes.

“Last year when I was helping with distribution at the Willis Center, so many parents were surprised that they could purchase their own shoes. They thought we would have a room full of a limited stock to choose from; they were worried it would be impossible to find the right pair,” said Dan Coutcher, director of development and marketing. “The entire event that the United Way conducts at Willis was amazing to see. The school supplies that they give to thousands of students speaks volumes of the generosity and the need within our community.”

PIN’s application for the School Shoes Program opened in late May and will be available on its website at DelawarePeopleInNeed.org/shoes until July 21. Students aged 4-18 residing in a Delaware County household at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level and who attend school in Delaware County are eligible for the program.

“This is a really crucial program for these families,” Hoff explained. “With the cost of living on the rise, things that are essential are becoming luxury items. But if these kids can start the school year with a new pair of shoes, they can walk into that classroom with confidence. It’s the smallest things that can prepare a student for success.”

In addition to the School Shoes Program, Hoff outlined PIN’s collaboration with Delaware City Schools for the Weekend Backpack Program. Originally the host site, PIN currently coordinates the supply, packing, and delivery of almost 200 “backpacks” to students each week.

“It’s really just a grocery bag that can be discreetly slipped into a student’s backpack. We supply them with easy to make meals and snacks for the weekend when free school lunches aren’t available. Hunger doesn’t take Saturday and Sunday off, and we’re not about to let these students go home without knowing that they’ll have something to eat.”

Looking forward, Hoff says that PIN plans to expand the reach of the Weekend Backpacks within the district. Approximately 17% of students who receive free or reduced-cost school lunches also utilize Weekend Backpacks, a number Hoff says PIN can improve.

“With our resources and capacity to grow the program, it will just be a matter of raising awareness among parents that this is an option. Funding from the United Way of Delaware County, Women Giving Together of the Delaware County Foundation, and other partners has ensured that we can grow the number of students we’re serving.”

Parents with children in Delaware City Schools are encouraged to reach out to their child’s guidance counselor for details on the Weekend Backpack Program.

Submitted by People In Need, Inc. of Delaware County Ohio (PIN).